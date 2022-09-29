Staff Report
Ashtabula County boys and girls golf teams sought to advance in the postseason tournament on Thursday.
In the end, no team or individual was able to accomplish that mission.
In the boys sectional competition, Edgewood, Jefferson and Conneaut competed in Division II at Quali Hollow, while Pymatuning Valley and Saint John were at Riverview Golf Course for DIII action.
At Quail Hollow, the Warriors finished seventh with a team score of 353. The top three teams and three individuals on non-qualifying squads advanced to the district.
Mason Feather shot a low of 45-40-85 for Edgewood. Jimmy Johnston registered a 46-40-86, Ethan Detrick 50-47-97, Carter Howard 51-54-105 and Sean Steed 64-55-119 for the Warriors.
“Definitely not our best day, but I’m proud of this bunch,” Edgewood coach Jeff Barger said. “Quail [Hollow] played really tough [Thursday] in windy, wet, cool conditions.”
Feather was 14th overall and three shots away from possibly earning a district trip.
Still, the Warriors won the Chagrin Valley Conference Valley Division for the first time in more than a decade this season.
“It’s been a super successful season for these guys and they should be proud,” Barger said.
Josh Furman led Jefferson to a seventh-place finish with a 45-44-89. Zack Jacobs with a 55-53-108, Giovanni Matticola 63-48-111, Evan Reid 60-65-125 and Caleb Kemp 64-68-132 were other the Falcons golfers.
Jefferson ended up with a 433 team score.
Conneaut placed 11th, but didn’t record an official score. Lincoln Wade had a 60-53-113, Hayden Chiarelli 77-69-146 and Garritt Anderson 80-73-153.
The top three teams were: Chagrin Falls with a 319, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 328 and Lake Catholic 336.
Individuals moving on were all from Hawken in Jack Zeid with a 39-39-78, Kevin Dang 40-40-80 and Vince Vomberger 44-38-82.
At Riverview, the Lakers placed 16th with a score of 398, while the Heralds checked in 18th at 472.
The top three teams and three individual low scores on non-qualifying squads advanced to the district in DII and III.
For PV, Jayce Dietrich led the way with a 46-43-89. Kaden Lewis fired a 48-48-96, while Jon Moschell and C.J. Karbacka each had a 54-52-106.
Bryson Vennetti carded an 89 for the Heralds.
A.J. Henslee posted a 54-52-106, followed by Grace Biggins at 74-60-134, Seb Aughinbaugh 69-74-143 and Stella Madrigal 88-83-171.
The top three qualiifying teams were: Warren JFK with a 315, Badger 328 and Rootstown 329.
Individuals who advanced to the district tournament included: McDonald’s Caleb Domitrovich at 36-38-74 and Waterloo’s Noah Hughes and Trevor Simons each 40-39-79.
The Lakers girls team were at Pine Lakes Golf Course for DII competition. The top four teams and four individual low scores on non-qualifying squads advanced to the district.
PV notched 11th with a team score of 507.
For the Lakers, Mya Karlinsky recorded a 61-60-121, Emily Blanford 59-66-125, Katelyn Blanford 70-60-130, Sadie Paul 65-66-131 and Ruby Beck 68-66-134.
Ursuline captured first with a 365, followed by Columbiana at 394, West Branch 421 and Champion 429.
Individual district qualifiers were: United’s Mati Zines at 39-41-80, Chalker’s Bella Woods 42-41-83, Warren JFK’s Samantha Calderone 47-45-92 and Mooney’s Kati Pregibon 47-47-94.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.