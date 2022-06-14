ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The cold winter weather is gone, but girls are still playing basketball once a week during the Ashtabula County Summer Basketball League.
County coaches said the primary impact of the league is just the opportunity for girls to play during the summer.
“This just lets us play all summer long,” Edgewood coach Randy Vencill said.
Ten girls played for the Warriors on Monday evening in the league that includes all eight Ashtabula County high schools.
Scores were not on Monday, but sometimes will be.
“We just change things up,” Lakeside coach Nicole Grimmett said.
Vencill said having games to play means more girls show up because they get to play actual games.
“This [the league] is incredible, a credit to Steve Kray and Randy Vencill who put it together,” St. John head girls basketball coach and athletic director Nick Iarocci said. “It is great to improve skills but also important in developing county camaraderie.”
He added the league shows how far girls basketball has come in the county.
The teams are scheduled to play once a week with four schools at one location and four at a second location through the end of July.
Kray said the idea of two locations allows teams to know they will have a chance to play even if one school doesn’t have enough players to field a team on that particular night.
“All the coaches like each other and get to work together,” he said. Kray added the teams also don’t have to travel long distances to play their games.
Conneaut coach Tom Ritari is also appreciative of the league.
“it is an opportunity to play against teams that we will play [during the season],” Ritari said.
He added sometimes staring players may not be able to participate so younger athletes get a chance to improve their skills.
Grimmett said the league is a great chance for the girls to play in the summer.
“It is an opportunity to work on some team development,” she said.
Meanwhile at Pymatuning Valley on Monday, Jefferson, Geneva, Grand Valley and Pymatuning Valley took to the floor.
“We are a really young team,” Falcons coach T.J. Furman said. “We have to put a lot of work in this summer.”
Lakers coach Geena Gabriel was pleased with her team’s performance.
“Still have a couple of girls that didn’t make it, but overall I thought we played great as a team and pushed the ball really well,” she said. “The incoming freshmen are starting to gain confidence and it’s nice to just watch them play and have fun with the returners.
“We have a lot of good compeition in the county so it’s definitely going to be a fun summer.”
