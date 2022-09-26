220823-sports-waronshore4

Geneva’s Grace Dubsky sprints to the finish during the War on the Shore at Lake Shore Park in Ashtabula Township in August. The Ashtabula County meet scheduled for today has been postponed to Tuesday to Oct. 4.

The Ashtabula County Cross Country Meet which was scheduled today has been postponed.

An email was sent, stating, “Due to the large amount of rain we have received over the past few days, the poor course conditions and standing water in low lying areas at Brant’s, and for the safety of all involved we have decided to postpone the All County XC Race to Tuesday, October 4th. The race schedule will remain the same.”

The boys middle school is slated

for 4 p.m., followed by middle school girls, high school boys and high school girls with an awards presentation to follow.

The Geneva boys and Edgewood girls teams were the 2021 county champions.

