AKRON— Had the ball been hit towards her shortstop position, Sidney Griffith would have no doubt looked to gobble it up and fire it across the diamond for an out.
When her old teammate and Ashtabula County rival, Sheridan Wilber ripped a single for the opposition through the right side of the infield though, Griffith could not resist the chance to give her a smile.
“That was great,” said Griffith, a 2021 Lakeside graduate. “I was really happy for her.”
Griffith is now playing for the University of Toledo, while Wilber, a 2020 Jefferson graduate, is in her second year at Akron.
After years of playing against each other in high school, the two players ran into each other in opposite dugouts again this past weekend — this time as college players .
Griffith's Rockets visited Wilber's Akron for a weekend Mid-American Conference series.
“I loved seeing her again,” Wilber said of a familiar face on what is now her home turf. “We played a lot together, all throughout high school and on a couple of travel ball teams.”
After getting the base hit, Wilber reached second where the two had the chance to exchange a few words in between pitches.
“I had a little joke for her,” Wilber said with a smile. “It was about the score of the game.”
Akron eventually earned a Sunday doubleheader. sweep They won the first game 6-5, and the second 11-8, holding off a Rockets rally in the ninth, in which Griffith delivered a sacrifice fly.
Griffith was a combined 2-of-6 in the two games with an RBI and a run scored.
Wilber, who works mostly out of the bullpen, had just one at-bat.
Regardless of how much playing time they get or their respective team’s won/loss record, both players said that being able to play the game they love at the Division I college level has been a tremendous experience.
“It’s really a dream come true,” Griffith said at the end of what amounted to five hours off softball on a sunny but chilly afternoon in Summit County. “It’s everything I thought it would be and more. We have a great team and we can do great things. We’re in a bit of a slump right now, but once we get rolling, it’s going to be even more fun.”
The Rockets have dealt with more than their share of injuries this season which has had a direct impact on their 8-25 record, 1-11 in MAC play.
Griffith, however, has not let the lack of wins take from her appreciation of being able to play.
In spite of being new on campus, she has gotten plenty of opportunities this spring.
Griffith's been in the lineup day-in and day-out, and even hit lead-off early in the season before Toledo coach Joe Abraham dropped her down to take a little pressure off her.
Wilber is her second year at Akron.
Unlike Griffith, Wilber has not had the luxury of being in the lineup everyday, but spends most of her time in the bullpen making sure she is ready if called upon to report to the center of the diamond.
The Zips upped their mark to 12-22 and 7-6 in MAC play with the wins on Sunday.
Not being in the lineup everyday has been an adjustment for the former Falcon, but just being able to play the game at the college level is still a blessing.
“I literally love it so much,” Wilber said. “It’s so fun. Even not playing, just being around your team, it’s so fun. I just love it.”
The college season concludes the middle of May with the MAC tournament at Firestone Park in Akron. The two players could face each other again.
