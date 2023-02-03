ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — When asked about Title IX and what it means to her, Candace Wiggins said it’s a little overwhelming.
“It means so much, it’s one of those things that takes a lifetime to appreciate,” the former Women's National Basketball Association star and four time All-American at Stanford said.
Wiggins was one of three women to speak at Wednesday night's girls basketball game between Geneva and Edgewood to celebrate the 37th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD). This celebration inspires girls and women to play and be active to realize their full power.
WSF is coming out of 2022, emboldened by a year-long celebration of Title IX’s 50th Anniversary.
Wiggins is now the director of women's basketball at Spire Academy, a position she took last May.
She played basketball professionally in the WNBA for eight years, winning a championship with the Minnesota Lynx in 2011. At Stanford, where she played not only basketball but also volleyball, Wiggins graduated as Stanford’s all-time leading scorer as well as the PAC-10 all time leader.
But, with her current position stationed in Ashtabula County, Wiggins said she appreciates the opportunity Title IX creates more now than ever.
“I’ve always appreciated Title IX, but there’s something about the position now, that it’s really overwhelming,” she said. "I never remember being so grateful for it.
"When I first learned of it, I was just like, 'Wow, this country is incredible.' It made me so proud to be in this country and to be an American. It just felt like a representative of the collective, it wasn’t just one person's idea, it was everyone’s idea.”
Joining Wiggins Wednesday evening were former Geneva basketball coach Nancy Barbo and current Geneva Athletic Director Jen Crossley.
While not every girl that plays high school sports will have a career like Wiggins did, Barbo said playing sports helps educate and empower women in a broad spectrum of areas.
“I think it’s just all of the opportunities that present themselves for women in sports,” Barbo said. “Not just playing the sports themselves, but all the other avenues that it allows you to pursue.”
In her years of coaching the Eagles, Barbo took several teams deep into the postseason. As she came along the coaching ranks, Barbo said she never had any barriers.
“That’s a direct result of the Women in Sports Foundation and Title IX,” she said.
The Women in Sports Foundation celebrated its 37th anniversary Wednesday night.
Crossley said that when she found out about the date, she called Edgewood Athletic Director Steve Kray, who was already thinking about a way to celebrate.
“When I got the statement about February 1, I called Steve right away,” Thomas said. “He said I was just thinking of this.”
Crossley is one of two full-time Athletic Directors in Ashtabula County. Melody Nowakowski is the other one.
At Lakeside, Jodi Candela and Janie Carey are currently sharing AD roles on an interim basis.
“Obviously I thought it was important to us,” Crossley said. “I think it’s important for girls to see women in those types of positions. It’s not just about playing sports, it’s about seeing how many avenues Title IX has opened up for women in other careers.”
Wiggins, who had a career in sport, agreed.
“Absolutely,” she said. “It takes a lot of courage to go out there and compete and to perform on any stage, even if it’s just a high school audience, even if it’s your parents, there’s something about it.
"There’s overcoming a fear that produces, that encourages, that what sports does. It allows you to accept this. I think a lot of girls grow up feeling fearful, you’re almost conditioned to afraid of whatever, you know society is telling you to be afraid, and that’s what sports really combat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.