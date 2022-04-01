JEFFERSON — The ages and abilities varied greatly, but the love of the game and the desire to help high school students was the unifying factor on Friday evening during an evening of basketball fun.
The Joe “Pigskin” Pete Ashtabula County High School Basketball Alumni Tournament came back with a vengeance, packing two gymnasiums with players and fans seeking to play one more time with friends from high school.
Players ranged in age from college freshmen to a 63-year old player and everything in between. Brandon Ford, a 2021 Lakeside High School graduate, played in the 18-29 division just two weeks from participating in the NCAA Division I basketball championships for the Akron Zips.
The tournament was resurrected after several years of dormancy that included two years of COVID-19 concerns. The tournament was in honor of Pete, who started a scholarship fund in 2007 for area high school seniors.
Eli Kalil, one of the organizers, said Joe and Marrion Pete, Joe’s parents, approached him about restarting the tournament to help raise funds for student scholarships.
“I got with Olajuwon Cooper and Andy Juhola”, Kalil said.
Kalil said the tournament is partnering with the Ashtabula County YMCA.
“They will be the non-profit writing the checks,” he said.
The tournament had eight teams both in the 18-29 and 30 and over divisions, Kalil said.
He said the single elimination tournament was the format chosen.
“We are very excited to bring this back and hopefully keep it going a long time,” he said.
Juhola said the tournament was a “missing piece,” and he was happy to get involved in bringing the tournament back.
Getting a chance to play with former teammates, and against opponents from high schools, was a draw for many participants.
“Hats off to the organizers,” Grand Valley High School head basketball coach Justin Turk said.
The competition was intense with some physical play evident throughout many of the games.
Turk said he wasn’t sure how he was going to feel this morning after taking several charges and running up and down the floor.
He added it was great to get on the court again with other Ashtabula County residents.
Lakeside graduate Ceon Howell said it was great to play against a lot of local people.
Fans seemed to enjoy the experience with lighthearted banter among the players on the court.
A group of children also cheered on their favorite players with signs as well as verbal accolades.
Juhola said the group will review how much money was raised before deciding the amount of each scholarship and what the process will be for applying for the assistance.
Joe Pete said he was happy to see the game come back to honor his son who died in 2012.
“It means a lot to me. I am so happy for all the people who have supported this,” he said. “I think Joe [his son] is happy to see this.”
