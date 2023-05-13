The high school basketball season ended at the end of February or early March for most teams.
But Ashtabula County players are looking to up their games this spring.
Lakeside’s Jimmy Timonere, Edgewood’s Jacob Ernst and Jefferson’s Joe DeGeorge are suiting up for the Lake Erie Defenders this spring and summer.
All three players will be seniors in the upcoming school year.
“This gives them opportunities to play through live periods, and colleges can scout them,” Defenders coach Shawn Toot said.
Other players on the team include: Grand River and Spire Academy’s Khalid Ousmane; Mentor’s Tanner Toot, Matt Biddell and Connor O’Brien and North’s Sean Register Jr.
“There was a tryout process,” Toot said. “The Ashtabula County kids were already playing in the organization.”
The Defenders have already traveled to Chicago, Pittsburgh and Louisville for tournaments. Lake Erie will head to Indianapolis and Manheim, Pennsylvania this month.
In July, the Defenders are scheduled to play in Manheim and Louisville tournaments.
“They’re the only group [of the Defenders organization] that travels,” Toot said. “This group is pretty solid.”
The Defenders are 16-2 on the season.
They are ranked as the 22nd 17U team in the nation by Prep Hoops.
Lake Erie has won the following tournaments: Ohio Basketball Easter Classic, Hoop Group Pitt Jam Fest Gold Bracket Champs and Prep Hoops Chicago Tourney, first-place showing and ranked second out of 92 17U teams.
“They played on the black courts and were really surrounded by scouts,” Toot said of the tournament in Pittsburgh. “The majority of the kids got a lot of good looks.”
Timonere, Ernst and DeGeorge have shown promise and are progressing.
“Jimmy can shoot the three, defend and can take people off the dribble and scores around the basket,” Toot said. “The one thing about Jacob is he hasn’t figured out his potential yet, and Joe is super long and can do it on offense and defense.”
Timonere said the high level of basketball helps him.
“The competition is definitely pushing me to get better this offseason,” he said. “Every practice being pushed by our own guys definitely makes me a better player.”
For the 2022-23 season, DeGeorge and Ernst, both in Division II, earned special mention and honorable mention All-Ohio honors, respectively.
“I’ve had a great experience playing with this team,” DeGeorge said. “We have been playing against real good competition from all over the country. My coach and teammates have been helping me improve my game.”
Ernst said, “Traveling out of the state and just playing talent from other places is getting me a lot better. It’s all a learning experience and from playing teams we don’t see all the time, it prepares you and gets you better as a player.”
Then there’s Ousmane, who is originally from Niger. The 6-foot-7 player is an all-around talent who has already received Division I college offers from Long Island University and LIU Brooklyn.
“He’s probably the most athletic kid I’ve ever coached,” Toot said. “He’s a rising junior who can jump out of the gym and his outside game is progressing.”
After the tournaments in May, Toot said the players spend June with their own high school team. They will reconvene for the July tournaments.
Toot, who is originally from Columbiana County but has lived in Mentor for about 30 years, also praised Dave Albert.
“He runs the Lake Erie Defenders organization, is a super person and supports the kids 100 percent,” Toot said. “He allows us to play in all the big tournaments.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.