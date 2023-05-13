The Lake Erie Defenders went 5-0 and won the Gold bracket in the Adidas Pittsburgh Hoop Fest recently. Team members included, front left, Jacob Ernst, No. 4, Edgewood; Jimmy Timonere, No. 2, Lakeside; Tanner Toot, No. 3, Mentor; Sean Register Jr., holding trophy, North; Matt Biddell, No. 23, Mentor and Joe DeGeorge, No. 22, Jefferson; back from left, Khalid Ousame, Grand River and Connor O’Brien, Mentor.