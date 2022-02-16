GENEVA — The Geneva girls basketball team tried to get the ball in play with only seconds left on the clock. But the ball was batted away before the Eagles could attempt a game-tying shot.
Geneva lost 62-60 in overtime to Mentor Lake Catholic on Wednesday night in a Division II sectional semifinal. The loss put an end to the Eagles’ season.
Momentum swung back and forth throughout. The Eagles (11-11) would take a multiple-possession lead, but the Cougars (12-11) would respond. The Cougars eventually clawed back enough to tie the game at 57 with under a minute to play in regulation.
The trend continued until overtime. The Eagles couldn’t manage to catch a break, whether it be fouls or a missed rebound deflecting off a player to keep the ball in Lake Catholic’s hands.
“We’ve had a couple close games like this — Harvey we played and lost by two, Madison we played and lost by two,” senior forward Olivia Wilms said. “We expected to win, and we didn’t. It’s kinda something we’ll have to take home with us.”
The Eagles were also dealt a blow in overtime. Senior guard Gabbi Selman exited the game after taking a hit on a rebound attempt.
“Very disappointed, especially getting taken out of my last game because I’m a senior,” Selman said. “I’m going to miss everybody, but I’m proud of how we played. We all tried our best. It was a great experience.”
Lake Catholic’s Rachel Tallion led all scorers with 21 points. Sophia Pecjak scored 12 points for the Cougars and Mia Sassano added 11.
“We went up by 10 points and gave up three-straight 3-pointers that were uncontested, and that’s what broke our back,” Geneva head coach Mike Hassett said. “We pride ourself on defense, but we were limited. We only had seven girls — one was in foul trouble, my point guard got hurt.”
Brooke Richmond led the Eagles with 17 points and a game-high nine rebounds.
Selman finished with a double-double after scoring 13 points with 10 assists.
Wilms and Jordyn Jamison each finished with 10 points.
It was a bitter end for Hassett’s first full class. He took the head coaching job at Geneva four years ago, and saw the current seniors develop into his team’s core.
“I think we definitely improved a lot from the beginning of the year, worked more as a team,” senior Kassie Emmett said. “With all the freshmen, it was like a completely new team besides the core seven of us.
The senior class consisted of Selman, Wilms, Jamison, Emmett and Cynthia Seames.
The seniors helped the young bench find their place in the offense. and Wilms hopes the younger players learn to develop a bond similar to this year’s senior class.
“We’ve grown together,” Hassett said. “I’ve coached now 41 years. I can’t remember a better five girls I coached at one time. They’ve been a pleasure to be around, they’re energetic, they can eat pizza and I’m really, really gonna miss coaching them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.