Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Rain likely. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Morning high of 56F with temps falling to near 35. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.