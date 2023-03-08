Mollie Rozalski will make history this weekend.
The Conneaut freshman qualified for the first Ohio-sanctioned girls wrestling state championship in Columbus.
In January 2022, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced that girls wrestling and boys volleyball would be added as sanctioned sports beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
Rozalski qualified for the state championship by placing fourth in the regional tournament at Mentor on Sunday. After a first-round loss, Rozalski won four straight matches, including three by pin and one by forfeit, before falling in the third-fourth place match.
“It feels great and it’s pretty exciting,” Rozalski said. “It feels amazing. Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to make it this far, but I did.”
She wrestles at 120 pounds, and went mostly against boys during the season, but took second place in a girls tournament earlier this season.
At the state championship at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Rozalski starts her journey with preliminary matches on Friday.
She joins fellow Conneaut Spartans wrestlers Amari Bowers (138) and Daren Christine (285), who also qualified for the boys state championship.
A state-bound send-off with police and fire escort will be held in Conneaut starting from Marcy’s Funeral Home at 5:30 p.m. today, according to Conneaut High School, which is encouraging the community to line up Main Street.
Sherman said Rozalski has a great opportunity to do well in the tournament.
“Mollie was not ranked because she wrestled boys all year and was an unknown,” Sherman said. “She went into the tournament and pinned a third-seeded opponent. She has that ability and she’s strong and she’s a fighter. She fights every last minute of the match.”
Rozalski is no stranger to the wrestling scene. She began wrestling at age 6 and was part of the Conneaut Cougars club team. Rozalski has two other sisters who wrestled.
Wrestling against boys has helped her development, Rozalski said.
“I feel like it made me a lot stronger wrestling guys,” she said.
Rozalski said her goal at the state tournament is to leave it all on the mat, and she believes that she has a chance to win the championship.
But if not this year, then her long-term goal is to win a championship before graduating in 2026.
“It would mean a lot, I worked really hard to get here,” she said.
Sherman said the Spartans have another female wrestler who just started wrestling about six weeks ago as he looks to grow the program. He noted there have been other females who have wrestled for the Spartans, including MMA fighter Alesha Zappitella who graduated from Conneaut in 2013 and qualified for the district tournament against boys.
Next year, Sherman aims to have a separate team for the girls. He would look for volunteer Jordan Jarvi, a female who wrestled at Conneaut and at Gannon University for a year, to potentially take over coaching a girls program.
“It’s going to take a while to grow the sport,” Sherman said. “It’s one of the fastest-growing sports for girls in the country.”
