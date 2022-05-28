HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — It would have been difficult to write a movie script with a better ending for Conneaut graduate Matt McBride .
McBride anchored Mount Union’s 4x400 men’s relay team to a national championship in his home county on Saturday at Spire Institute.
McBride had quite a weekend as he anchored his 4x400 relay team to the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships fastest qualifying time on Thursday, beat his 400-meter personal best by half a second on Friday, then finished fourth in the nation in the 400 on Saturday.
“I honestly felt super tired and I was very worried about the meet, but once I stepped foot on Spire’s track, I felt invigorated,” McBride said Sunday. “We had a job to accomplish and we took it one step at a time ... first qualifying for the 4X4 to the finals, then the open 400, and finally bringing home a championship.”
McBride said the key was mental control of each step of the race.
He said he felt incredibly tight after running 46.87 to get fourth place in the 400 early Saturday afternoon.
“I’m also proud of my performance in the 400,” McBride said. “Going into finals, I had two goals ... to place within the top five and run a 46. I’m happy to have achieved both of these goals by placing fourth with a time of 46.87.”
McBride said he was really tight warming up for the relay, but kept his mental conditioning in place.
“Every single step felt like I was going to pull something,” he said after being mobbed by friends and teammates after concluding the exciting race.
McBride said every step was discomfort to push through on the way to success.
Rowan College’s last runner took the baton just in front of McBride and jumped out to about a 10-yard lead, but McBride reeled him in and made a pass about 30 meters from the finish line.
McBride said he was confident he could anchor the team to the win.
“I wasn’t concerned. I was ready,” he said.
McBride said he has learned a lot of lessons during his three years at Mount Union.
“Failure is the best teacher,” he said.
Tyler Neff, a Mount Union sprint coach, said McBride is a person who learns from instruction quickly.
“Matt has been a pleasure to work with,” he said. “He does everything by the book.”
McBride won the Division II Ohio High School Athletic Association 400 state championship in 2019 then continued his career at Mount Union, where he is now a junior.
He has two years of eligibility remaining because of the coronavirus pandemic.
