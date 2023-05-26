Staff Report
Mount Union senior Matt McBride is scheduled to run in two finals today after running preliminaries in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships took place in Rochester, New York.
McBride, a Conneaut graduate, and teammates Jared Storm, Tyler Gill and Justin Knoch ran a 3:09.38 in the men’s 4X400 relay on Thursday.
That was the the second-fastest qualifying time, after Claremont-Mudd-Scripps’ 3:09.26.
In the open 400 on Friday, McBride ran a 46.28 and is ranked second heading into the finals.
Gallaudet’s Eric Gregory had the fastest-qualifying time of 46.13.
The 400 finals is slated for 2:10 p.m. and 4X400 relay at 4:50 p.m.
“I want to win both, but my main focus is all about racing and having fun,” McBride said.
Last season, McBride anchored the Purple Raiders 4X400 national title at Spire.
He placed fourth in the open 400 at nationals in 2022.
Marrison competes in pole vault
Deidra Marrison concluded her college career at South Dakota on Thursday in the NCAA Division I West Preliminary in Sacramento, California.
The Geneva graduate was one of five Coyote women’s pole vaulters to compete.
Marrison finished 36th in her fourth career appearance.
BASEBALL
Baldwin Wallace opened the NCAA Division III Super Regional on Friday with a 6-5 win over Aurora, Illinois at Jim Schmid Field.
The Yellow Jackets (35-10) and Aurora are scheduled to play Game 2 in the best-of-three series at noon today. If a third game is needed, it would be played later today.
Nick Stoltz, a Geneva graduate; Seve Cantini, Jefferson and Gordon Seger, Grand Valley, are playing for BW.
