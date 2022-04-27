Alex Kennedy approaches baseball with pretty much the same mindset that he approaches life.
“Sometimes, you just have to persevere,” the Conneaut senior said.
Kennedy faced one of those moments last Friday on the baseball diamond. It was the seventh inning, and he looked to pitch his Spartans team, a team filled with underclassmen, to their first win of the season.
Conneaut was clinging to a 4-3 against Kennedy Catholic, which had two runners on and just one out. Kennedy, though, knows about tough situations ... he also knows about being successful.
A 4.0 student at the Ashtabula County Technical campus (A-Tech), Kennedy has been accepted in the mechanical engineering program at the University of Akron.
He is one of 620 semifinalists nationwide for the US Presidential Scholar Award, one of the most prestigious scholarships one can receive. The award was created by an executive order in 1964 to recognize some of the most distinguished graduates.
“They’re looking for the kind of students that go above I guess ... ones that get involved, not just he typical scholar,” Kennedy said of the selection committee for the award. “They want the higher achieving students that do everything they can to succeed.”
Kennedy is just that type. Aside baseball in the spring and running cross country for Conneaut, he also served as President of the National Honor Society at A-Tech, was on the youth philanthropy board and served as a student ambassador and as a state level officer for the SkillsUSA of Ohio program, which is a nonprofit organization of 32,000 students and educators partnering together to help students excel.
If that’s not enough, he works a part time job at Marcy Funeral Home.
So where does baseball fit in? It’s the game Kennedy has loved for as long as he can remember. The way he approaches the game is the same way he attacks everything in life.
“You have to push yourself in sports and you have to push yourself in life,” he said. “You have to persevere, you have to fight through it, you have to do everything you can to go after what you want. Teamwork and communication is very important in baseball just as it is in a professional work setting.”
The Spartans have a roster full of young players. Kennedy is one of five seniors, but there are also six freshmen on the team. Being able to work with and help young players develop is something he takes great interest in, as those that coach him have taken notice of.
“Alex is the model teammate,” Conneaut assistant coach Erik Hodges said. “He is the last guy at every practice and game, helping clean up and making sure everything is taken care of. He treats everyone with kindness and has the utmost respect for all his teammates.”
Spartans coach Bill Lipps recalled a game earlier this season where he probably put a player in the outfield that probably wasn’t the right spot for him. Sure enough, the ball found him in a crucial situation, and the mistake cost Kennedy the decision.
“Alex pitched well enough to win that game,” Lipps said. “I told him the next day that ‘I kind of screwed things up.’
“Alex said ‘No, that’s on me. I should have never hung that curveball. I should have gotten him out with a fastball.’ That’s a great teammate. We talk about chemistry, we talk about being a good teammate. We want teammates that want others to be successful and that’s where Alex is. He’s a guy that talks to the team. He’s so intelligent, he’s smarter than I am. He talks to the team as if he is a coach, which I love.”
Conneaut ended up defeating Kennedy Catholic 4-3.
Kennedy worked out of trouble in the seventh and finished the game with 15 strikeouts. In other games, they did not win. For Kennedy, however, baseball is not as much about winning and losing as it is the relationships that can be built.
“Our key in life is meeting people, talking to people,” he said. “I’ve met so many people just from playing summer ball and high school ball. I have friends spread all over the place.”
The recipients of the President’s Award will be announced next month, then recognized in late June with an online National Recognition Program.
“It means a lot to me,” Kennedy said of the chance of being named for the scholarship. “All I can do now is wait though.”
But while he’s waiting, he’ll no doubt continue to spread his enthusiasm and passion for baseball as well as life with everyone he comes across.
