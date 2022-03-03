Conneaut’s Jason Herd had an 0-18 record to show from his first season of wrestling.
Taking to the mat was something that Herd decided to do to keep him in shape after football season, but for a kid who coach Keith Sherman said ‘hates to lose,’ 0-18 had to take its toll.
“It was definitely discouraging not winning a match,” Herd said.
Not discouraging enough, though.
Herd returned for his senior season and has made a complete turnaround from a year ago.
He has won 20 matches this season, including three at 165 pounds during last weekend’s sectional tournament at Berkshire in a third-place finish.
Herd, along with Amari Bowers (138), Logan Pinkerton (144), and Daren Christine (285), will wrestle for the Spartans in the Division III district tournament which starts tonight at Garfield Heights High School. Owen Taylor will also serve as an alternate.
Going 0 for a season was tough, but Herd said even in the midst of losing, he still found a lot to love about the sport.
“It was just the camaraderie of being around a wrestling team, and the discipline it teaches you” he said.
Sherman, who was the assistant coach a year ago, said even though Herd was not winning, there was a lot to like about him.
“He’s the type of kid that you want to coach,” Sherman said. “Getting to state and placing at state is always the goal, but I absolutely love the kids that are not good when they come out but then they find success. That to me is just as rewarding as seeing a kid standing on the podium at state.”
Bowers was one match away from going to Columbus a year ago, while Herd had not even won a match a year ago. It’s an interesting mix of talent, experience, and ability that will be hitting the mat tonight for the Spartans. One thing they all have in common though is a willingness to work.
“The thing that they have in common is they all work hard and they want to win,” Sherman said. “A kid like Jason, who never won a match, but does everything I tell him in practice and tries to get better every day or a kid like Amari who is talented and works hard to be that talented. He already has that ability and we’re just trying to fine-tune that ability.”
Bowers won the 138 sectional championship at Berkshire last weekend and enters tonight with a record of 18-0. It will be his third trip to the district tournament. Bowers captured two wins as a freshman and four last year when he finished fifth and was an alternate to the state tournament.
This season, he has had to battle some injury issues, but seems to be healthy at the right time.
Also for the Spartams are Logan Pinkerton and Daren Christine. Both seniors have been to Garfield Heights before, but have not had much success. It will be Pinkerton’s third trip to Garfield Heights. Last year, he went 1-2.
This time, he enters as a second seed, after losing a 10-9 decision on a last-second reversal in the 144 championship bout at Berkshire.
“I slipped up at the very end,” Pinkerton said.
Close matches are nothing new for Pinkterton.
“Most of my matches have been one or two points,” he said. “I really wanted to win, but I’m excited to go as a number two.”
It’s a similar story for Christine, who went two and out at Garfield a year ago. He took first at 285 to win at Berkshire last weekend.
Sherman said the biggest thing he’s invested in is giving both wrestlers the confidence that they can get to next weekend.
“There’s little things that we’ve been tweaking,” Sherman said. “But, the biggest thing we work on is mental preparation and believing that they can do it. Finding that switch that gets them to the next level.”
Also competing this weekend at Garfield Heights are four Pymatuning Valley wrestlers.
Jayce Dietrich (132), Devin Sharpe (126), Brennan Moore (144), and Nick Hitchcock (175) all took fourth at Berkshire. They are all making their district wrestling debut.
For Lakers coach Dave Miller, who has taken at least one wrestler to Columbus for more than a decade now, the chance to expose his guys to the last stop before state, is a stepping stone for each of them.
“It’s a lot,” Miller said following last weekend’s sectional. “We had four guys that did just enough to qualify. I wish we could have done a little better placement-wise.
“We could have had a few guys wrestle for first and second, but our inexperience crept back in and we made some mistakes that cost us. But, it’s a good step forward, the opportunity to see what it’s like at the next step is very important.”
