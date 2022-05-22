Conneaut, Edgewood, Jefferson and the Grand Valley boys team were successful in advancing athletes to the Division II regional level.
In Saturday's district tournament at Lakeview High School, the Spartans advanced Bella Fix in the long jump and Chase Carpenter in the 400.
For the Warriors, Sarah Coxon, in the discus; Maddie Crooks, 1600 and Tammy Liplin, 3200, advanced to this week's regional meet Thursday and Saturday at Fitch.
Jefferson's Wade Woodworth, in the shot put, and Taylor Skinner, 400, qualified for the regional.
And Robert Rogers earned a top-fourth finish in the high jump for Grand Valley.
The top four in each event qualified for the regional tournament.
Fix, a freshman, posted a personal record 16-5.75 in claiming second. Girard sophomore Mia Malito snared first at 16-6.25.
"Bella has worked hard through an injury most of the season and in the last few weeks," Conneaut coach Christine Brown said. "She worked through that and had time to focus on the long jump.
"All of the coaches are looking forward to seeing her at the regionals."
Fix had sprained her ankle while running the hurdles, but on Saturday, she said it felt fine.
"I felt really excited and relieved," she said. "I had a lot of nerves, but my team kept reassuring me.
"Once I had the first jump, I was ready to do some more."
Carpenter, a senior, ran a 51.88 for fourth. He edged out Grand Valley junior Nathan Boiarski, who checked in at 52.22.
Coxon, who qualified for the regional in the shot put on Thursday, notched a 104-6 for third in the discus.
"Sarah has really come around this year throwing the discus," Edgewood coach Steve Hill said of his junior. "She has always been strong at the strong put, but is making a name for herself in the discus."
Crooks, a freshman, added a 1600 regional appearance on Saturday. She had qualified with Monica Hamalainen, Caroline Nelson and Tammy Liplin in the 4X800 relay on Thursday.
Crooks finished third in the 1600 with a time of 5:26.03.
"I am happy I was able to advance in the 1600 because it was very hot where we were racing at Lakeview," she said. "You had to be careful about your racing strategy and not to go out too hard to early."
Liplin placed second in the 3200 in a time of 12:40.50.
"We are really excited about seeing how freshman Maddie Crooks and sophomore Tammy Liplin do against regional competition," Hill said. "They are 12th and 10th, respectively, and we will be working toward trying to get on the podium, top eight."
For the Falcons, Woodworth recorded a high mark of 48-11.25 for fourth in the shot. He finished ahead of fifth-place finisher Ben Chaney, of Youngstown Chaney, who recorded 47-2.
"Wade is another one that has put in a lot of time," Jefferson coach T.J. Furman said of his junior. "He has really worked hard on his football and technique to increase his distance. He is always determined to work and get better."
Skinner, a senior, registered fourth in the 400 in a time of 1:00.84.
Chagrin Valley Christian Academy senior Ariel Durham placed fifth in a time of 1:01.09.
"I knew coming into the final was going to be really tough because ever since last year, the competition got more and more competitive," Skinner said. "I really just had to go out and give it my all.
"I not only ended up qualifying, but I also set a new PR, which reallly makes me feel so proud of myself. I just hope I can cut even more time, and go as far as I can the rest of the season."
Rogers, a sophomore, checked in 5-10 for his third-place finish.
"Despite all the challenges in the spring, Robert's consistency proved enough to get it done and qualify to regionals," Mustangs coach Rick Marinelli said. "Robert earning another week to practice, get healthy and prepare might be just what it takes to get that PR and qualify for Columbus."
