Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Becoming windy with snow likely overnight. Low 18F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Becoming windy with snow likely overnight. Low 18F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.