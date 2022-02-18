CONNEAUT — When Claire Eaton tore her ACL in her left knee in September 2020 playing soccer in the second game of her junior season, little did she know how that moment would shape her future.
Eaton missed playing soccer for Conneaut High School for the rest of that season and realized how much she also missed competitive dancing, something she had done for the past 16 years starting at age 2 at Wildfire Dance Studio in Ashtabula.
“I sat on the sidelines and went to all the practices and competitions and didn’t miss anything,” Eaton said. “I realized I loved both sports, but I realized I’ve been dancing for 16 years and that’s what I wanted to do.”
Eaton had not put much serious thought at that time into what her life would be like after high school, but her injury gave her time to reflect.
After 10 months of physical therapy and an additional surgery to remove an ankle bone spur, Eaton was able to resume competitive dance and play soccer her senior year.
She experienced the physical therapy profession firsthand and it sparked a passion and realization that she wanted to become a physical therapist.
“Honestly, tearing my ACL opened my eyes so much. I was out of everything, so my life involved just sitting at practices and sitting in school and physical therapy,” Eaton said. “I fell in love with physical therapy and that’s what I want to do with the rest of my life.”
Eaton toured Gannon University last summer because she she wanted to attend the school and enroll in its accelerated physical therapy program.
During the visit, the tour guide asked what she had been involved in and Eaton told her that she played soccer and competitive danced.
“The tour guide said ‘Well, you know they have they have a great soccer program, but they also have a wonderful competitive dance program and its [Division II] and it’s treated as [an official] sport [not an extracurricular activity],” Eaton said. “I didn’t know Gannon had a dance program until I went.”
She did some research into the program and reached out to Gannon’s coach, and eventually was invited for a weekend recruiting visit.
Eaton attended a practice where she could dance in person, sit down for a team dinner, and stay overnight in a dorm with team dancers.
The next morning, they had a meeting, and things went so well that Eaton was informally offered a spot on the team. She still needed to officially try out and she sent over video routines showcasing her skills.
Eaton made a great overall impression and earlier this month, she accepted an official four-year athletic scholarship offer on National Signing Day to the NCAA Division II school to become a Gannon University Golden Knight.
“I'm thrilled and honored and never imagined that I would get to where I am today, it’s pretty exciting and I’m excited for the new journey,” she said.
Scott DeCola, director and owner of Wildfire Dance Studio, said Eaton comes from a family with a strong support system. He is excited Eaton will have a chance to continue the sport in college.
“Even from a young age, she had good time management skills,” DeCola said. “It definitely puts things in perspective anytime an athlete is injured. For her to overcome her injury and to rehab it and get to the level of dance to get a scholarship is pretty admirable.”
Eaton understands now how suffering her injury inspired her work even harder to become a better competitive dancer.
“You don’t realize how much you have and what you can do until you can’t do it anymore,” she said. “I realize I was taking everything for granted, but I feel like now I’ve never danced better in my life.”
