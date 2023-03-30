The wrestling season began with a decision for Daren Chirstine.
The Conneaut senior could drop about 20 pounds to wrestle 220 or give up 40 the other way to tangle with heavyweights.
With his raw strength, and athletic quickness, Spartans coach Keith Sherman suggested Christine bump up to 285.
“I was fine with that, if nothing else I could eat whatever I wanted,” Christine said. “But, had he told me to cut down, I would have done that as well.”
The willingness to do whatever was asked of him was a big part of what made Christine a success this season.
Wrestling at 285, the Spartans senior went 47-4 and placed third in the Division III bracket during the state tournament earlier this month in Columbus.
For his efforts, he has been named Ashtabula County Wrestler of the Year.
Christine was a unique blend of upper body strength and upper weight wrestlers, but combined with the quickness of lighter ones.
His ability to circle an opponent like a shark stalking its prey, then attack with a swipe single shot was nearly impossible to stop for most heavyweights.
But, what made Christine successful more than anything else was his ability to listen and learn from those instructing him.
“He’s coachable,” Sherman said. “I would teach him something and he would pick it up and work with it and try to improve on it. He would decide if it was something he could use in every match.
“He’s a very intelligent wrestler. If I taught him something, he would try to use it or work it into every match. That’s the best thing about him. He wanted to win and he worked everyday to win.”
In 2022, Christine went 1-2 in the Division III dstrict tournament.
Sherman knew he had much more potential than that type of finish.
The coach got Christine’s attention very early this season.
“From the first or second week of the season, Coach Sherman told me I could get to state and get high on the podium and that he strongly believed I could be a state champion,” Christine said. “I was obsessed with doing whatever he told me to do.”
During the regular season, Christine lost only three matches, none to Division III opponents.
Those who defeated him
included a Division I state placer, another Division I
state qualifier and Division II opponent who missed the
state tournament with an injury, but was ranked eighth in the state.
In Columbus, Christine very well could have won a state title. A hiccup, however, came in the second round with a loss Harrison Central’s Landen Thomas by pin.
Harrison fell in the semifinals to United’s Dallas McCracken, the same opponent Christine beat twice previously, once this season and once last year.
McCracken lost 3-2 in the finals, while Harrison ended up falling to fifth.
Meanwhile, Christine won four consecutive bouts in the bottom bracket. He earned a 3-2 decision over Liberty Center’s Owen Box to place third.
Though he had never wrestled eventual state champion Eli Criblez of Allen East, Christine was confident he would have prevailed.
“I think my style would have matched up pretty well with him,” he said. “I definitely think there’s a good chance I could have won that match.”
It will definitely be something he thinks about for a while.
“My goal was really to be in the top two,” Christine said. “But, finishing third was pretty cool, too, I guess.”
Christine’s 3-2 win to lock up third place will most likely be his final match, he said.
Though he has received interest about wrestling from several college mat programs, Christine’s future plans are in a different direction.
He is currently working on completing his studies at A-Tech in construction management, then looking forward to entering the workforce.
What Christine gained from the success of his senior year of wrestling, though, and remembering the coaching that got him there is something he says he’ll carry with him throughout his life.
“Definitely,” Christine said. “I’m always learning something new in my classes and stuff like that. I always have to be willing to learn new things and realize I do not know everything.”
What Sherman knows is he’d love to have a room full of kids with the same mindset for years to come.
“Daren was just a great kid to have around,” the coach said. “He’s polite, he’s kind, respectful, he’s just all around a good kid, you can’t say anything bad about him.
“He’s what you look for in an athlete. We hope that with him going out into the workforce that he wants to come back and give back to the sport. We’re hoping to have him around to help the other kids.”
