AKRON — Fifteen-year-old Cayson Hayes, of Conneaut, won the world title in the Rally Masters division on Saturday at the 85th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron.
Jenna Wolfe, of Conneaut, finished third in the same class.
More than 320 boys and girls from across the United States and from Canada and Japan participated in the competition here at the world-famous Derby Downs track.
Racers between the ages of 7 and 20 spent months building their gravity-powered racecars and competing in local Soap Box Derby races to earn their trip to the World Championships
The Soap Box Derby season runs year-round in cities across the United States and overseas culminating with the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby.
There are Local and Rally winners in each division.
Local winners automatically qualify for the championship race by winning the race in their hometown, while Rally racers accumulate points in rallies held around the United States to earn the chance to compete for a world title.
• Stock Division: Racers (7-13) compete in cars built from kits, which assist the Derby novice by providing a step-by-step assembly of a basic style car.
• Super Stock Division: Racers (9-18) have the opportunity to expand their knowledge and build a larger, heavier model car, also from a kit.
• Masters Division: Racers (10-20) compete in sleeker, more sophisticated cars also built from kits.
