COLUMBUS — It may have taken Amari Bowers four years to get to the state wrestling tournament, but it only took him a little over a minute to make sure he’d stick around for awhile.
The Conneaut senior wasted no time in his Division III 138-pound opening- round match against Fort Frye’s Austin Powell at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Friday night.
Bowers scored quickly on an explosive single leg takedown, then used an arm-bar to get the turn and eventual pin 46 seconds into the first period to secure a spot in today’s quarterfinals.
The Spartans also received an opening-round win from Daren Christine at 285.
For Bowers (40-2), the trip to Columbus may have come a little later than expected, thanks in part mostly to a series of back injuries that have hampered him the past few years.
“It’s really frustrating that it’s my first time with the injuries I had and the hiccup [at the district tournament] last year,” he said.
While there’s nothing he can do about the past, Bowers took a good first step towards making the most of the present, by being dominant in his state tournament debut.
He admitted, though, there were some butterflies going through him.
“I was a little nervous,” Bowes said. “When you go out into that arena for the first time, it’s a different kind of feeling.”
A little different, but once the whistle blows, it’s just doing what he knows to do.
“Nothing is different here,” Bowers said. “You do have to focus a little more, it can be a distraction, being in a different environment and that sort of thing.”
Christine (43-3) did not get the quick pin, but was nearly as dominant in a 16-8 major decision against Carey’s Brock Bushong.
Christine, a senior, used the quickness that won him both sectional and district titles the past two weekends to get snatch the ankle of Bushong for a takedown, then went to an arm-bar for some back points.
Though he could not get the pin, Christine took command early with an 8-1 lead after the first period.
He piled up some more points in the second and third period, then played it safe to the final whistle.
“It feels good,” Christine said of winning his first state tournament match. “I didn’t finish that match as strong as I wanted to though.”
Christine didn’t, but not getting able to finish off Bushong when he had him on his back is not something that he said is going to offset the confidence that he came to Columbus with.
“I wasn’t nervous at all about coming down here, I was pretty confident and really excited to wrestle” he said. “Right now, I feel like I can compete with anybody here.”
Spartans coach Keith Sherman feels that way about both of his guys as well, especially if they attack with the same aggression as they did in the opening round.
“We want to go out and dominate right from the beginning,” Sherman said. “We don’t want to feel out the other wrestler, or see what they’re gonna do. We want to dictate what happens during the match.”
Aside from their aggressiveness, Sherman said both Bowers and Christine did a nice job of staying focused amidst the aura associated with the state tournament.
“So many kids come down here, they’re nervous, they don’t know what to expect, they’re not ready mentally,” the coach said. “We wrestle some big tournaments and try to get them in front of the best competition we can. So, if you’re successful during the regular season, there’s no reason why you should not be successful here.”
Both Bowers and Christine will look to be successful again today when the championship bracket of DIII resumes.
Bowers will go against Liberty Center sophomore Jackson Bartells, who is 22-11 and the third seed out of Rossford District.
Christine is slated to take on Harrison Central sophomore Landin Thomas, who is 38-3 and ithe second seed from the Harrison Central District.
