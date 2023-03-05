PERRY — The best way to get to the state tournament is to stay in the top bracket at your district tournament.
For wrestlers Amari Bowers and Daren Christine, the best way to stay in the upper bracket was by being aggressive early in matches and smart throughout the entire tournament.
Bowers and Christine, both Conneaut seniors, are headed to the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus this weekend after winning Division III district titles at Perry High School on Saturday.
Bowers won the 138-pound bracket, while Christine took first at 285.
They will be the first Spartans to wrestle in a state tournament since Justin Mason in 2018.
“It feels great,” Bowers said after winning his semifinal match which punched his ticket for Columbus. “It’s a lot of weight off my shoulders, that’s for sure.”
Bowers opened the tournament with pin over Orville’s Connor Chereson at 3:36, followed by a 3-0 decision over Joey McGuire of Rittman to earn a spot in Saturday’s semifinal round. It was the second year in a row Bowers advanced.
A year ago, he was in control of his semifinal match before a mistake cost him a trip to his back where he was pinned and wound up settling for fifth place. It was the second time in his high school career Bowers was the state alternate.
Before Saturday’s semifinal bout with Waynedale’s Collin Kearney, Bowers said he had to take some time to rid himself of any painful lingering memories from the past.
“I spent probably 30 minutes just clearing my mind,” Bowers said. “I always think about last year and the tragedy of that mistake. I wanted to go into this one with a clear mind. I set my goal and I wanted to accomplish it.”
Bowers wasted little time putting last year’s demons to rest. He scored 22 seconds into the bout with an ankle pick, then had a half-nelson working for a five-count and quick 5-0 lead.
Bowers gave up a stalling point in the second period, but still had control of things, up 5-1 headed to the final two minutes.
The third period started with him hitting a switch from the bottom position right off the whistle for a 7-1 lead.
This year, Bowers was not about to make any mistakes, instead rode the lead to the championship mat, where he won 7-1 over Berkshire’s Johnny Heiden.
Conneaut coach Keith Sherman was there a year ago when Bowers had his fatal mishap. Still, he was confident in Bowers ability as well as improved mental focus.
“Amari has been wrestling for a long time,” Sherman said. “He knows situations, he’s always aware of what’s going on in the match. He doesn’t put himself in bad positions. He’s gotten more aggressive which is good. You have to score points, score as many as you can, but then you have to be smart.”
After enjoying the thrill of knowing he had his ticket to Columbus secured, Bowers then celebrated seeing Christine have his moment.
Like Bowers in his semifinal, the Conneaut heavyweight took command early against Black River’s Cooper McKean. Christine scored on a takedown and then used an arm-bar to turn Cooper for three backpoints and a 5-0 lead.
Christine added another takedown in the second period and kept utilizing his unusual quickness and agility to pile the points on while never getting in any kind of danger.
Not only did the win punch his ticket for Columbus, but it was also the 100th of his career.
“I can’t even explain how it feels,” Christine said after the match.
His coach certainly could, though.
“That doesn’t happen very often, coming in a big match like that,” Sherman said. “He’s a kid that works his butt off. He wants it and deserves it.”
Christine finished off his day with a pin over Columbiana’s Kip Stewart at 5:59 in the championship match.
Both wrestlers will hit the mats at the Schottenstein Center as top seeds on Friday. Bowers will bring a record of 39-2.
His last loss was to Canfield’s Ty Stricko during the Eastern Ohio Wrestling League Tournament, where he took second. Stricko is currently ranked sixth in the state at 144 for Division II.
Christine will enter the tournament with a mark of 42-3. Aside from a sectional and district crown, he also won the EOWL tournament.
Bowers and Christine were two of four Spartans that made it to Perry. All four made it to the second day, but Scotty Edwards and Moses Schwartz were not able to advance.
Both Schwartz (190) and Edwards (215) went 1-2.
Pymatuning Valley took seven wrestlers to Perry. Four were still in conention on Saturday, but none were able to advance.
Jayce Dietrich (144), Brennan Moore (157), Nick Hitchcock (175) and Andrew Lappe (190) each finished 1-2.
