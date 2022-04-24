CONNEAUT — Dan Spring and Chris Brown are the new head coaches of the Conneaut Spartans track and field teams.
The Spartans are going through a rebuilding season.
On the books, Spring is the head coach of the boys team and Brown is leading the girls squad. But the pair are working together to coach the entire team.
"I'm super excited about it," Spring said. He comes from a long line of track athletes, dating back to his grandfather, Al Theil, who is a member of the Ashtabula County Cross Country and Track and Field Hall of Fame, for his accomplishments as a high school sprinter.
"We are in a building year," Spring said of the season.
Conneaut has 20 boys and 14 girls on its rosters.
Brown has been an assistant for the program , focusing primarily on the boys and girls distance runners.
"I push a lot of responsibility to Dan," she said.
Brown said she enjoys watching the athletes grow from the beginning of the season to the end.
Senior Chase Carpenter has been placing at invitationals in the 200 meters, 400 meters and anchoring the 4X400-meter relay. He ran a 52.72 in the 400 for second during the and William Ward East Palestine Invitational earlier this month finished third in the 400 at 53.49 during the Laker Invitational.
Carpenter also finished second in the high jump on Saturday.
"He will excel in all four of his events," she said. "We have a lot of young athletes," she said.
Spring agreed that there is a strong group of freshman to build on in the coming years.
The Conneaut girls team finished ninth on Saturday during the Laker Invitational and the boys team finished seventh.
Freshman Addison Kennedy posted fourth in the 3200 in a time of 14:41.19 during the Laker Invitational.
Brown said there are some excellent female athletes coming up from the junior high school program next year.
