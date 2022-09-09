CONNEAUT — Conneaut scored quickly and often to dominate its home opener, defeating the Corry (Pa.) Beavers 44-12 in non-conference action Friday night at Joslin Field.
Conneaut improved to 3-1 with the win, while Corry dropped to 0-3 on the season. The Spartans gained 505 total yards, including 368 yards on 34 carries and held the Beavers to 165 total yards including 115 rushing on 30 carries.
Senior running back Zack Rice led the Spartans’ offensive attack, rushing for 140 yards on 13 carries. He added 54 receiving yards on three receptions, and scored four total touchdowns.
“He’s really getting into his grove after starting Week 1 when he had a little ding,” Conneaut coach Rocco Dobran said. “He’s starting to feel good about everything he does and making things happen even if nothing is there. Our offensive line did a phenomenal job tonight for all of our running backs.”
Rice credited his offensive line for opening holes for him and his legs felt better.
“My body felt really good after I had an ankle injury and it feels like it’s fully healed,” he said.
Dobran said his team’s defense has been outstanding in the first four games, emphasizing the group plays well together as a unit to make plays.
“We’ve done really good on the run,” Dobran said. “There’s a lot of the stuff that doesn’t get seen by the public.”
Spartans junior quarterback Max Gleason, who rushed for 102 yards on eight carries, opened the scoring for Conneaut with a 12-yard touchdown run with 8:37 left in the first quarter.
The extra point by sophomore kicker Thaddaeus Huya made it 7-0.
“I thought [tonight] worked out really well with our line blocking really well and I saw the hole and I just hit it,” Gleason said about his night rushing.
Gleason added that he is starting to feel more comfortable in the backfield and as a passer as he gains experience.
“Max is really coming into his own,” Dobran said. “He’s gotten really good at throwing on the run and getting really comfortable back there. He’s a playmaker and finds a way to make plays out of nothing.”
Rice then broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run on the next possession to give the Spartans a 13-0 lead after the two-point attempt failed.
Rice quickly followed up with his second touchdown run on the night with a 6-yard burst with 34 seconds left in the 1st quarter.
The extra point by Huya made it 20-0.
Junior running back Wyatt Payne, who also had a big night with 83 yards on four carries, got into the scoring column with a 20-yard touchdown run to make it 26-0 with 10:40 left in the 2nd quarter. The extra point was blocked.
Corry got its first score of the game with 8:12 left in the second quarter.
Sophomore quarterback Nolan Carey threw a 30-yard strike to senior wide receiver Tony Brutcher to make it 26-6. The extra point by Carey failed.
Gleason, who finished 6-for-11 passing for 127 yards, threw his first touchdown pass of the game, hitting Rice near the right sideline.
Rice made two quick inside cuts and dove into the corner of the end zone to make it 32-6 with 6:34 remaining in the first half after the extra point was blocked.
“I just caught the ball and saw grass and it was a reaction, once I caught the ball and saw it I knew I had it,” Rice said.
Junior running back Caden Heinly finished the first-half scoring when he ran through the middle to score on a 3-yard touchdown run.
That gave the Spartans a 38-6 lead after the extra point was blocked.
Rice scored his third rushing TD on an 8-yard run up the middle with 2:40 left in the third quarter. The extra point was missed, and Conneaut moved out to a 44-6 lead.
Corry closed the scoring when sophomore running back Nick Lesher went in from 10 yards for a TD.
That made it 44-12 after the two-point pass failed with 11:25 left in the game.
Conneaut remains at home to take on undefeated Rootstown next Friday night.
