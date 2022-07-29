CONNEAUT — Conneaut head basketball coach Tim Tallbacka laces up his shoes with his players every summer during the Spartans’ Basketball Marathon.
A wide variety of players showed up Thursday afternoon to play basketball ... for hours on end.
“I believe this is the 12th year,” Tallbacka said of the event that is an important fundraiser for the program and gives the present players, graduates and players from other Ashtabula County Schools and Pennsylvania a chance to compete.
“It is pretty much for anyone in ninth grade [or older] that wants to play,” Tallbacka said. He said the any player who wanted to participate could pay $10 and they get to run it back over and over again.
“All the money goes to the Conneaut Bench Club,” Tallbacka said of the basketball booster club.
Tallbacka said it is also a good way to experience a fun activity with other players and alumni. “it is a fun way to end the summer,” he said. The month of August is a non contact time for Ohio basketball coaches.
The event was scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at the Conneaut Middle School but players showed up early and games were rolling by 4:50 p.m. He said the event usually draws 25 to 30 players but have had as many as 40 and as little as 22.
“It depends,” Tallbacka said of what else might be happening on the day of the event.
While most are present Conneaut High School players or alumni there are other players that come. “We’ve had a couple of kids from PA and a couple from Geneva,” he said.
The event usually goes three to three-and-a-half hours. He said he shuts it down when play starts getting sloppy.
A new addition to the event this year is a “mix tape” of the action will be posted to Facebook, Tallbacka said. The One Percent basketball organization was taping the event for social media.
Kyle Woods has been playing in the tournament for six years and even tried for an extra year.
“I tried to get in when I was [going into] eighth grade,” he said with a laugh.
“I love being a part of Conneaut basketball and helping the team,” he said.
Woods is scheduled to play college basketball this year at Penn State Fayette in Uniontown, Pa.
