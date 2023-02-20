ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Scott Showalter spent a lot of time on area fields and tracks during his high school athletic career that ended in 1990 with his graduation from Conneaut.
Showalter returned to Ashtabula County on Saturday to watch his daughter Livvie, a junior on the West Branch girls basketball team, play against Edgwood in a Division II sectional final.
Showalter said he was excited to be returning home for an important athletic contest.
7“It was neat that we were going to be playing against one of my rivals,” he said.
Showalter played football and ran track for the Spartans. He said he has had a daughter on the West Branch basketball team since 2016.
Showalter said he doesn’t know what his family will when Livvie graduates after spending so many years watching sporting events. He said the family gets back to Ashtabula County regularly to visit his parents, who still live in Conneaut.
Showalter’s older daughter Madison was on the floor ready to play in a Division II state semifinal when both teams were pulled off the court and the game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
Livvie Showalter scored seven points in West Branch’s 50-44 victory Edgewood on Saturday afternoon.
