With a 3-27 overall record in their initial season, the coaching staff for the Longwood women’s basketball team wasn’t necessarily discouraged.
Lancers assistant coach Jessica Olmstead, a Conneaut graduate, was brought in with head coach Rebecca Tillett in the 2018-19 season to turn the program around.
“It was a bit of a struggle,” Olmstead said of that first season. “It was about bringing in talented players and continue to teach every single day”
Three years later, Longwood is heading in the right direction.
The Lancers (21-11) rolled past Campbell 86-47 in the Big South Tournament championship game to punch their ticket to the NCAA Division I Tournament for the first time.
Campbell, which shared the conference title with Longwood, had defeated the Lancers twice in the regular season.
“We were confident that if we played Longwood women’s basketball, we’d be fine,” Olmstead said. “We wanted to continue to rely on our culture, play as hard as we can and trust each other.”
Tillett, Olmstead and the rest of the coaching staff have elevated Longwood women’s basketball.
After a three-win season, the Lancers posted 12 and 14 wins, respectively, the two years prior to this one.
“We wanted to bring in talented players to run our style of basketball,” Olmstead said.
One of those players is junior Kyla McMakin, who was selected the conference freshman of the year in 2018-19 and landed on the first-team All-Big South this season.
“She didn’t play AAU, she was a hidden gem,” Olmstead said. “There’s been a fast process with her.”
Olmstead, a 2018 Ashtabula County Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, spent five seasons as Tillett’s top assistant at Forest Park from 2008-13.
Olmstead helped Tillett capture three Northwest Region Championships and a pair of Virginia State Tournament appearances at the Woodbridge-based high school.
“My role is pretty much the same,” Olmstead said of being an assistant. “I have coached with her for a long time so I have a good grasp of what she wants. It’s really about our culture and continuing to build relationships.”
After going 12-18 in the 2019-20 campaign, the Lancers improved to 14-11 last season.
Longwood was selected to participate in the Women’s Basketball Invitational, but a positive COVID-19 test prevented them from competing.
“Last year, we tested three times a week,” Olmstead said. “It was a tough thing for our women to manage while being a student-athlete.”
When this season rolled around, Olmstead said the team had goals to attain.
“We wanted to be at the top, win the Big South and go to the NCAA tournament,” she said.
That will happen, as the Lancers will start the postseason against Mount St. Mary's at 7 p.m. Thursday in Raleigh, Norh Carolina.
“We’re excited for our university and the Farmville community,” Olmstead said.
Longwood is also on a nine-game winning streak entering the tournament.
“Tillett put together a tough non-conference schedule,” Olmstead said. “We saw different styles of basketball. We went 3-8 in the non-conference to prepare for this stretch.”
The Lancers fell to then No. 4 Maryland 97-67 in November and then No. 13/14 Iowa St. 96-54 in December.
As Olmstead relished the joy of a Big South championship last weekend and the chance for more basketball, it also brought back memories of winning a state championship with the Conneaut softball team in 2000.
“We had a police escort when we returned from the Big South tournament,” she said. “It was cool, it’s different than when I played high school. I’m just so thrilled to see our players smiling and so happy. I know how hard they have worked to get here, and we’re not done yet.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.