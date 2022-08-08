CONNEAUT — The Conneaut High School girls tennis team had a tough early test Saturday, losing to the Saint John Heralds 5-0.
Spartans coach Doug Hedrick said he expects his senior dominated squad to improve and be competitive as the year progresses.
Conneaut is scheduled to host Geneva on Friday.
“We have 14 players and most of them are seniors,” Hedrick said.
He said almost all of the athletes playing varsity matches on Saturday were seniors.
Hedrick said the team is working hard.
He aded the girls now have experience, but are seeking some success on the court.
“We have to get over the hump,” Hedrick said.”We have to start winning.”
Hedrick said Saint John has a very good team this year and he believes they will be competitive with teams on the schedule.
“I just want to improve. I want to see dedication. I want to see their will to get better,”” Hedrick said.
The Saint John winning team included Alyssa Cevera at first singles, Colleen Andersen at second singles and Mickey Zheng at third singles.
They defeated Conneaut’s Madeline Maire, at first singles, Lizzy Young at second singles and Sara Barrett at third singles.
The Healds’ Maddie Blenman and Grace DiSalvatore beat Conneaut’s Ticey Carr and Sam Wright in first doubles and Kiden Housel and Christina Bellios notched a win over Spartans Paige Brainard and Hannah Anderson at second doubles.
“They are starting to get a community. Doug is doing a great job,” Saint John coach Todd Nassief said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.