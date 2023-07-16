The Conneaut City Recreation Department has a number of summer programs for the children of the community.
One of those programs is a tennis camp for grades three through eight.
David Simpson, who serves on the recreation board, and Doug Hedrick have helped run these camps every summer.
Simpson has coached a number of sports for Conneaut High School, including boys tennis up until his recent retirement. Hedrick has also coached for Conneaut High School for many years and is currently coaching the Spartans girls team.
This year’s 18th Annual City Rec Tennis Camp just finished up at the SPARC Complex Tennis Courts.
Sessions were in the morning with an open-court going following the conclusion of the day.
While Simpson and Hedrick have a passion for the game of tennis and enjoy getting to be around the game, they know that this camp is a good chance for kids to get out and have a fun time.
“It’s good to give the kids something to do even if they don’t go on and play tennis in middle school and high school even though we’d like them to,” Simpson said.
This camp covered the basics of tennis such as forehand, backhands and serving.
A number of volunteers, including other county middle and high school tennis coaches, also helped out. There are three to four high schoolers that volunteered their time as well.
There are two reasons why this camp was created.
The first is that Conneaut’s recreation department has a mission to provide recreation to the community.
Second, Simpson and Hedrick want to develop more tennis players.
“We want to try and get kids involved who will play from a young age into the middle school and the high school,” Simpson said.
While they are not always successful in developing young tennis players who go on to play at the next level, they know that they are helping kids by giving them a chance to play.
Mearly 35 kids attended the camp, and all grades from three to eight this year. The fact that so many kids came daily taught Simpson that people are still intrigued.
“We’ve seen outstanding numbers which teaches me that there is an interest out there to at least give the kids something to do through the summer,” Simpson said.
