SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — If the NFL can do a combine in Indianapolis, there’s no reason why one can’t be done for high school players in Ashtabula County.
That’s the thought process of 440 and goal which sponsored Sunday’s Ashtabula County Combine at Lakeside High School.
It was the second year for the combine. Players from all eight county football programs come out to showcase the physical abilities that will accompany them on the gridiron this fall.
“We had 107 kids, which is up from 96 from a year ago,” said Sam Torres, of 440 and goal. “We had four different colleges from the area — Lake Erie, Baldwin Wallace, John Carrol and Edinboro all in attendance. The crowd participation was great, it was a great event.”
The combine gave area players the opportunity to compete in six events, patterned after those of the NFL combine.
There was a 40-yard dash, a bench-press competition, broad jump, 20-yard shuttle run, vertical jump and med-ball throw.
The med-ball event replaced the L-Drill from a year ago. Another new wrinkle was the addition of 7-on-7 drills, pairing random schools against each other.
“In surrounding areas, Lake County, Geauga and Trumbull Counties, they do this kind of thing,” Torres said. “This is how they measure each other and get better and bring interest into it. So I figured why can’t we do it here in Ashtabula.”
Though the event is only in its second year, Torres said it has already captured the competitive juices of many participants.
“These kids are looking forward to it now,” he said. “You have guys that are eying each other for events like the 40-yard dash ... who’s going to be the fastest, who’s going to get the most in the bench press. It’s something that they’re kind of working towards.”
As far as results, Jefferson captured the team championship. The Falcons brought 13 players to the combine.
“I’m extremely proud of our kids efforts [today],” Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said. “Our linemen did a great job competing in their drills and skill guys were moving at a solid pace.
“They have worked extremely hard in the weight room and it showed [today] with the bench press and the running.”
The players had an average 40-yard dash time of 5.02, and the most bench presses, putting 185 pounds a combined 146 times.
Falcons rising senior Grant Hitchcock, the reigning county player of the year, was the fastest in the dash with a time of 4.6, while teammate Mason Pawlowski led the way in the bench press competition with 23 repetitions.
Individual winners included Lakeside’s Malachi Matlock in the 40 with a time of 4.55; Edgewood’s Ezekiel Lucas in the bench press award with 28 reps of 185 pounds and Nick Barger in the med-ball throw with a heave of 1.75 yards; Pymatuning Valley’s Ryan Croston in the broad jump with a leap of 9-4 and Jefferson’s Kaige Boczar in the 20-yard shuttle with a time of 4.15 and vertical jump at 35.5.
“The combine was a great success,” Warriors coach Olajuwon Cooper said. “Our players really enjoyed the competitiveness and college exposure.”
Torres said the plan will be to hold the event once again next year. The hope is to add a numbering system to make tracking players easier. Aside from that he will invite feedback from the coaches as to what improvements can be made.
“We love hosting the event and having Ashtabula football showcased,” Dragons coach Buzz Edwards said. “Great competition and fellowship between all of our local players and coaches ... so much fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.