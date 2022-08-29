ORWELL — Taylor Cleveland is back at the helm of the Conneaut boys soccer program hoping to create an environment for the boys to learn some “life lessons” and win some games.
Cleveland said his first stint as boys head coach was about five years ago, but he has been coaching soccer for 12 to 15 years and also works with track athletes during the spring.
“I like when I can see some athletes develop to their potential,” he said.
Cleveland said learning about life is more important than the soccer skills to be developed, but after several winless seasons he hopes to see some victories this year as well.
“This [the game] is more about learning to not quit,” he said of the experience as a high school athlete.
Cleveland graduated from Saint John High School in 1993 where soccer was not a high school option at the time.
He played Conneaut Local Youth Organization soccer for many years and played on traveling club teams in high school.
Cleveland said he has been coaching soccer for 12 to 15 years, starting in the Conneaut Middle School program. He said for most of the years involved he has had one of his children playing for the team.
“It was a good way to stay connected,” Cleveland said.
Cleveland’s son, Harrison, is presently on the team.
Cleveland is a detective with the Conneaut Police Department, and enjoys the time away from his day job.
“It does add a different kind of perspective,” he said. “You get a little bit of a break from the kind of people you deal with [in police work].”
Cleveland is trying to restore the numbers to the program as well. He said there are only 12 athletes playing soccer this year which allows only one replacement available for the entire game.
The players are also committed to other extra-curricular activities as well. “Everybody is doing a second sport or band,” Cleveland said.
Cleveland said most of the team’s games have been close so far, but still no victories.
“I would like to see us win some games,” he said.
