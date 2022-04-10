ASHTABULA — Little did 6-year old Julie Clark know her life would be changed forever when she went to her first gymnastics practice at the Ashtabula YMCA in the mid-1970s.
Bev Windle was coaching gymnastics at the YMCA and encouraged her new student who was a little shy and didn’t think she had much talent. Windle disagreed and helped bring her out of her shell; opening up a whole new world for Clark.
“It [gymnastics] was my life, it was my love. Bev was my mentor and second mother. She just took me in,” Clark said of her early days with Windle.
Clark eventually qualified for the age group gymnastics national championships in New York City and followed Windle to the Chalk Box when she started the business.
When Clark decided it was time to stop competing, she left the sport but not for long. Windle called her when she was 15 years old and asked her to start coaching.
At first, Windle said Clark had reservations and didn’t think she could coach. Again, Windler saw something else and Clark started her 40 year career in 1982.
“She [Clark] loved the sport and picked it up really quick,” Windle said.
She added Clark became a very good coach and was more aggressive in developing routines than Windle.
Windle said Clark became one of the best gymnastics coaches in Ohio, but always looked out for what was best for the athlete.
“She taught not only the sport but the child,” Windle said.
Clark said she went to college for six months, but came back and decided she wanted to be a gymnastics coach.
“I raised my kids here. It was just such a wonderful place,” she said.
Clark said she has been blessed to have a job that she loves for 40 years.
Clark added she has taught hundreds, probably thousands of students. “
Now I get to teach their kids,” she said.
Clark continued to work at the Chalk Box when Windle sold the business to Kathy and David Speelman around 2000 and when Michael and Chrissy Speelman purchased the business in 2017.
While Clark has stepped back from the older students competing in the more competitive divisions, she still works with the younger children and especially enjoys the beginner students, including the pre-school variety.
Chrissy Speelman said her husband, Mike grew up at the chalk Box competing for 14 years.
“He started when he was 5,” she said.
Speelman said Clark was extremely helpful during the transition to new ownership.
“She helped with everything. She runs all the meet schedules,” Speelman said.
“It (her work) is life lessons too. We are not putting out Olympians,” Speelman added of the importance in caring for the child’s well being. She has been a mother to so many of these kids.”
