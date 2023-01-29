Daren Christine entered Saturday’s Eastern Ohio Wrestling League tournament as the fourth seed at 285 pounds.
The Conneaut senior ended the day with a first-place finish.
Christine defeated the first, third and fifth seeds en route to his title.
“For me to win EOWL was a big accomplishment and goal of mine,” he said. “And to beat the 1 and 3 seeds was something I knew I could do, but wouldn’t be easy to do.”
Christine has had past problems against Salem’s Ryan Kamperman, the third seed.
“I’ve lost to that 3 seed a total of five times, including last season and this season, so going into the match, I definitely knew I had nothing to lose,” Christine said.
Christine said the tournament run to first is a boost of confidence.
“We’re getting closer to the postseason,” he said. “My biggest goal is to be competing at the state tournament.”
Christine was one of two county wrestlers to bring back individual titles from Fitch. Jefferson’s Brogan Fielding won the 132-pound weight class.
Among Christine’s wins were 9-6 decision over Canfield’s Vince Luce, a 10-6 decision, the fifth seed; 10-6 decision over United’s Dallas McCracken, the top seed, and 5-3 decision over Kamperman in the finals.
“He’s very coachable,” Spartans coach Keith Sherman said of Christine. “He listens to what we tell him, and is gaining more confidence. He’s starting to peak at the right time. He’s starting to wrestle well, especially against wrestlers who are ranked.”
Christine was one of four Conneaut placers in the top-eight.
Amari Bowers and Scotty Edwards finished second at 138 and 215, respectively, while Vincent Krenisky checked in eighth at 190.
The Spartans took 12th in the team standings with 86 points.
“We took nine kids and finished 12th overall,” Sherman said. “We wrestled well.”
Fielding’s first led the Falcons to 13th in the team standings with 79.5 points.
Fielding (31-1) earned a 4-2 decision over Louisville’s Dylan Rhoads in the finals.
“Brogan led our team with a dominant tournament,” Jefferson coach Cody Lewis said. “I know he felt he could have performed better in the finals, but the Louisville kid is a returning state qualifier and those matches are never easy.”
The Falcons also had Braden Dietrich place fourth at 150; Jacob Lewis, sixth at 120 and Mason Pawlowski, eighth, at 285.
Dietrich improved from finishing sixth last season.
“As a team, our overall performance was a little disappointing,” Lewis said. “We were missing multiple starters due to illness and injury.”
The Lakers notched 17th place with 71 points.
Jayce Dietrich placed fourth at 144; Brawley McCowien was sixth at 113 and Brennan Moore and Kameron Cargill, took eighth, at 157 and 285, respectively.
Fitch won the team tournament with 183.5 points, while Canfield notched second at 154.5.
