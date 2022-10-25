ASHTABULA — Members of the Conneaut varsity team celebrated on the Lakeside football field after defeating Geneva 16-7 in the Youth Freeway League as parents and friends walked on to the field to join the festivities.
The game culminated months of practice and hard work. The Conneaut team was the last of three champions crowned in the FYFL.
Several hours earlier a similar scene played out on the same field as Lakeside eked out a 22-20 win over Geneva in the junior varsity championship.
The freshman FYFL championship was won several weeks ago by Lakeside in a close game at Pymatuning Valley.
The FYFL includes teams from Geneva, Conneaut, Buckeye, Pymatuning Valley, and Lakeside, said Herdy Christian, president of the league. He said each community has two representatives on the league board that makes decisions on how the league is run.
Christian said he played midget football and believes there are important lessons to be learned for young people.
“It is definitely a sport where you learn to depend on each other,” he said.
Christian said there is a lot of hard work that goes into league activities. “We couldn’t do this without the parents,” he said.
Fundraising is a key element of the programs. “We have parents who don’t have kids in the league anymore still helping,”he said.
The children range in age from 5 years of age through the sixth grade. The youngest children play in the freshman division and older athletes play in the junior varsity and varsity divisions.
After sixth grade the players move on to the middle school or junior high teams, Christian said.
