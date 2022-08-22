A veteran science teacher for Ashtabula schools, Aaron Chamberlain knows a thing or two about experimentation.
That’s why the seventh-grade teacher is not daunted by his next first-time challenge — head coach for the Lakeside High School girls soccer varsity team.
Chamberlain's ready to test the knowledge he accumulated as his sons’ recreational and travel soccer coach over the years.
Twenty years ago, Chamberlain’s oldest son’s (Josh) recreational team needed a coach.
“The dad volunteer coach,” he said of his role.
It was a learning experience for Chamberlain.
“I helped out [even though] I really didn’t know anything about soccer,” he said of his coaching baptism. “But I’m a teacher so I [thought] let’s apply the education process to this … let me learn about this so I can actually teach it.
“I just became a student of soccer.”
His younger son’s (Christopher) love of the sport extended the challenge.
Christopher began playing summer rec soccer at age 5. It didn’t stop there as Christopher played “summer soccer, winter soccer, travel soccer, club soccer — as much soccer as he could.”
That included varsity for the Dragons’ boys team.
Two years ago, Christopher also joined the Dragons football team as the kicker about the same time Jim Valtman, the girls soccer varsity head coach, departed for Jefferson.
“I [thought] I’ve got time, I could coach soccer and still make it to football games,” Chamberlain said. “I [wouldn’t] have to miss things.”
He applied for the girls soccer varsity position, but Lakeside chose Angelo Velotta to replace Valtman.
When Velotta stepped down last spring, Chamberlain was named girls soccer varsity coach on the last day of school in May.
Destini Adams, a 2012 Lakeside graduate and former varsity player, is his assistant.
Adams played soccer while serving in the U.S. Air Force.
“She loves the game of soccer and she kept up with it during her military career,” Chamberlain said of Adams. “I’m hoping we’re going to build the soccer program up. Hopefully, she’ll take over [someday] as the head coach.”
Chamberlain said he’d like to coach for several years, and then maybe “run little kids soccer after [that].”
His immediate goal is to make this year’s squad competitive, especially against Ashtabula County rivals. The Dragons have eight seniors, including co-captains Grace Stein (forward) and Zoey Coffman (midfielder).
“Grace is very vocal, she always has something to add,” Chamberlain said, referring to after he and Adams offer feedback after drills. “She is a student of the game, I could definitely see her being a soccer coach.
“She’s very patient with the other girls, she’s kind. She’s never outwardly frustrated … she’s just a natural leader.”
Coffman, he said, is quieter, but also patient with her teammates and never misses practice.
“She’s always there, more leading by example than being a vocal leader.” he said. “You can see how hard she works.”
The other seniors are Reilly Wise (midfielder), Emily Hale (forward), Kim Roxberry (fullback/midfielder), Analicia Guijosa (goalkeeper), Samara Newhart (fullback) and Alisa St. Clair (forward).
The juniors are Katalina Summers (fullback), Sadie Horne (fullback), Ruth Carcell (midfielder), Judyt Lozano (fullback) and Alisa St. Clair (forward).
Guijosa will split time guarding the net with sophomore Alex Shevchik, who also excels at midfielder.
“Alex has a huge upside as a midfielder,” Chamberlain said.
Chamberlain said his original plan was for Guijosa and Shevchik to each play a half, but the sophomore is making it hard for him to keep her in goal.
“Alex can play just about anywhere you put her,” he said.
The Dragons are 0-1 on the young season. They are scheduled to host Grand Valley on Thursday.
Chamberlain said Geneva, Riverside and Willoughby South are among the strongest team the Dragons will face.
“Perry is always pretty tough,” he said. “We definitely would like to beat our local rivals. They’ve definitely got Edgewood circled on the [schedule], Conneaut. Geneva.”
“We want to be tough and competitive with our local, in-county opponents.”
Chamberlain and Adams are trying to make up for lost time.
“We know it’s going to be a learning year where we’re establishing the commitment and the culture we want for the girls to buy in and do work outside of practice.
“And build up those foot skills,” he said. “But realistically, there is only so much you can do in a short period of time that we’ve had [this offseason].
“We feel like we’re going to do a lot of learning this year, so we are going to make it challenging and fun.
“The team hasn’t beaten a team above .500 in four years,” he said. “That’s not cool, we want to do a lot better than that. So that’s a bit of a long-term goal but it would be nice to get some of those [quality] wins this year.”
Chamberlain, who grew up in Michigan in the Ann Arbor area, graduated from Eastern Michigan University.
“Everybody knows me — I’ve got the Michigan and Eastern Michigan [flags] hanging in my room — and nobody likes it,” he said with a laugh.
As a high school student, he thought of pursuing graphic design as a career.
“I don’t quite have the talent for that,” Chamberlain said of his decision from majoring in art to education.
Sharing the mysteries of science became his passion.
“I’ve always enjoyed watching students make discoveries on their own,” Chamberlain said. “They get that look in their eyes [and say] ‘Hey come over here, Mr C.’ I already know what they are going to discover but they make a discovery on their own and they are dying to show somebody.
“It’s just wonderful to see that,” he said. “I’ve always felt that everybody should be good at science. I just love to be the person to help [engineer] that, to light them up and to have that moment where they discover something or figure something out.”
“In science, you can do experiments, take them down to the lab and put their hands on something and figure something out. And kinda blow their minds a little bit.”
He’s impressed with the effort his players have displayed.
“All summer, the girls have worked hard,” Chamberlain said. "They’ve done what we’ve asked them to do, they’ve shown up. I think we have some players for the future.
“We want them to have a good time — it’s not all about wins and losses,” he said. “We want them to have a great year of high school and soccer to be a positive part so they want to work in the offseason and come back and be better next year.
“We want the seniors to have a great year, but everybody else to love it and comeback and work hard next year.”
