Staff Report
WARREN — Saint John saw it season come to an end with a 44-29 loss to Warren John F. Kennedy in a Division IV first-round tournament game on Wednesday.
But Alyssa Cevera of the Heralds broke a school record for most points in a season.
Cevera scored 17 points and finished the season with a total of 429. She broke Madison Paradie’s mark of 412 in 2018. Jamie Kapferer had 404 points in the 2008 season for Saint John.
“It’s very exciting,” said Cevera, a junior. “I’m thankful for my teammates and coaches for all of their support throughout the season. I wouldn’t have been able to do this without them.”
Saint John coach Nick Iarocci added, “Lys works so hard in practice and games. She earns every single point. I’m so happy for her and can’t wait until next year.”
Warren John F. Kennedy ran out to an 18-8 first-quarter advantage and increased the lead to 33-16 by halftime.
The Heralds finished the season at 8-15.
Liberty 60, Pymatuning Valley 35
ANDOVER — Liberty rolled to a Division III first-round sectional tournament win.
The Lakers closed the season at 14-9.
Columbiana 34, GV 32
COLUMBIANA — Columbiana is moving on in the DIII tournament after Wednesday’s win.
The Mustangs finished the season 12-11.
Berkshire 36, Jefferson 28
BURTON — The Falcons bowed out of the Division II postseason tournament with a loss on Wednesday night.
The teams played close throughout, but Berkshire outscored the visitors 12-6 in the third quarter.
Tatum Bordeaux paced Jefferson with eight points.
Maddie Triskett tallied 16 points for Berkshire.
The Falcons ended the season at 4-18.
Canfield 66, Conneaut 7
CANFIELD — Canfield cruised to a first-round DII opening win.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 35-4 halftime lead.
The Spartans ended the season at 6-17.
