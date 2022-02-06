JEFFERSON — Time was running down as Jefferson's John Castrilla put up a 3-pointer. It was nothing but net as the buzzer sounded to signal the end of the first quarter.
As soon as the ball cleared the netting, the stand erupted into cheers. The student section at Jefferson started chanting "JC" in honor of the senior guard.
That basket put Castrilla at exactly 1,000 career points. And he came up clutch in the second half as the Jefferson boys basketball team beat Struthers Saturday afternoon, 75-63.
"Me and Bobby [Ray] put in work everyday, we were in the gym all the time," Castrilla said. "[1,000 points] was definitely a goal of both of ours."
Castrilla finished with a game-high 24 points. He also grabbed two rebounds and led all players with four assists. He is the first Jefferson boys basketball player to reach 1,000 points since Sam Hitchcock in 2017.
It was just another game for Castrilla, all be it an important game against a Northeast 8 Conference rival. There was little celebration following his 1,000th point during the game. Castrilla, who started his education at Jefferson Area schools before transferring to St. John as a freshman, received the game ball and threw it to his family in the stands before returning to the huddle.
"[Castrilla] has just become a great player, a great kid to coach," Jefferson head coach Rob Pisano said. "I can't say enough about him. He's been a treat the last two years. He's a heck of a basketball player, obviously he's put the time in with AAU, all the offseason stuff. He's a real coachable kid and I'm happy as heck for him."
After the quick acknowledgement, it was back to the game.
Jefferson (13-3, 10-2 NE8) held a lead for most of the game after grabbing a 10-8 advantage with 4:29 to play in the first quarter. However, Struthers (11-5, 9-2 NE8) clawed back, cutting the lead to 41-40 with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter.
The Falcons went on an 8-0 run immediately after — capped by a 3-pointer from Castrilla — to push its lead to 49-40 to end the third. The Falcons maintained control the rest of the game.
"[Castrilla's] really had some big games, but this is when you need him," Pisano said. "The biggest game, the biggest stage is Struthers and Poland in this league."
Bobby Ray had 23 points and six rebounds for the Falcons. Brock Bean pitched in 15 points and six rebounds and Grant Hitchcock added 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Nick Delgratta led the Wildcats with 18 points and pulled down six rebounds. Ronnie Leonard scored 16 points and tied Sal Shaffer with a team-high seven rebounds.
"I was really proud of our rebounding and [defense]," Pisano said. "Our goal was to hold them to 14 [points] a quarter. If we could hold them to 56, and we were pretty close to that until the end when they hit a few threes."
After the win, Castrilla met with teammates, family and fans for pictures. But his focus was still on basketball, not the milestone.
With the win, the Falcons maintain control of their destiny in the NE8. They will travel to Hubbard on Tuesday before hosting Poland. The winner of the Jefferson-Poland game will claim the conference crown.
"I'm just glad we got the win on the day that I hit it," Castrilla said. "It's a pretty big deal."
