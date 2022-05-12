CANFIELD — Although the postseason part of her varsity career is over, Geneva High School’s Giana Logan is having the time of her life on the softball diamond.
“I think this [season] is the most fun I’ve had on a softball team,” the Eagles’ left fielder said.
She’s one of three seniors who played their final tournament game Thursday in the Eagles’ 10-0 loss to Canfield in the Division II sectional final at Canfield High School.
“My [other] years, the team didn’t get along as well,” said Logan who is training to become a welder once she graduates. She hasn’t ruled out attending Lakeland College.
“All the freshmen and all the sophomores really bring the team together,” said Logan, whose Eagles have two more regular-season games.
Canfield pitcher Malena Toth tossed a five-inning perfect game, striking out 13 Geneva batters.
“We haven’t seen pitching like that all year,” Geneva coach Eleshia Pitcher said of Toth. “She did a fantastic job.
“She moved the ball around. We were a little nervous — we’re very young. We didn’t put the bat on her.”
Carmen Alvarez, Daliz’s sister, is the only junior on the team.
“She was really good — were used to slower [speeds],” Logan said of the Canfield sophomore. “I feel that if we got to play her again, we’d be hitting the ball.
“We just weren’t ready for her.”
Logan, a four-year letter winner who played left field and sometimes first base.
“She played everywhere for us,” Pitcher said of her utility player.
Logan said she likes working with her hands and remembers helping her dad, Mark, work on cars when she was younger.
“It’s very fun and I’m excited to be a welder.”
Logan’s classmates Daliz Alvarez (also a four-year letterwinner) and Ashlen Horowski also played their last postseason game.
Horowski earned her second varsity letter, joining the team as a junior.
“I learned a lot, not only from my coaches but a lot of the players, said the Eagles’ second baseman who will play soccer for Lakeland. “I’ll miss [softball].”
She took a chance on softball because she thought it would be fun.
“I really didn’t expect to make varsity,” she said, adding that her best moment this season “changes every day. It’s never a dull moment with them.”
Pitcher said she “worked really hard to start at varsity and to learn second base.”
Alvarez (8-4), who will pitch for Lakeland next season, took the loss as Canfield (14-5) scored five runs in the first inning and three more in the Cardinals’ second at-bat.
“She’s the one who keeps us going,” Pitcher said of her senior ace. “She’s our leader.”
Alvarez said she chose Lakeland to see how she fares at the next level.
“I want to see what it feels like,” Alvarez said.
Of Toth, Alvarez said, “she was moving the ball a lot. That’s why we couldn’t hit her. Her riseball was pretty good.”
For the Cardinals, Bridgett Kelly hit a two run-double to put Canfield ahead 2-0.
On the next pitch, Macey Kalina hit a three-run homer to left field.
Geneva is scheduled to play at Madison today in the first of two regular-season games left on the slate. The Eagles are also slated to play at Berkshire Saturday.
