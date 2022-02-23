MENTOR — The first quarter went well for the Lakeside boys basketball team Wednesday night. But things started to fall apart afterward.
Mentor used a 39-point second quarter to beat the Dragons 108-50 in a Division I sectional semifinal at Mentor High School.
The Dragons (3-15) came in as underdogs against the ninth-seeded Cardinals. Although they trailed, the Dragons kept things close and were only behind 28-20 at the end of the first quarter.
That didn’t last long, however, as the Cardinals started to use their length defensively.
Mentor (17-6) started jumping passing lanes and converting on quick possessions. The Cardinals came away with eight steals in the second quarter. They outscored the Dragons 20-3 in the first four minutes of the period.
“I think at halftime, they were shooting 11 for 20 from 3,” Lakeside head coach Matt Newsome said. “Anytime a team is able to shoot 50 percent from behind the 3-point arc, the other team is going to be in some trouble.
“But it didn’t help that we didn’t take care of the basketball. We threw the ball away. They’re press gave us some issues.”
The Cardinals led 67-29 at halftime. Per Ohio High School Athletic Association rules, the second half started with a running clock.
The break didn’t help the Dragons as Mentor went on another 14-2 run midway through the third quarter. The Cardinals’ student section erupted in the fourth as sophomore Devin Stouffer scored Mentor’s 101st point.
“We understood what we were up against coming into this game,” Newsome said. “And honestly, we wanted our guys to take in the experience and give it our best shot.”
All 15 players on Mentor’s roster scored Wednesday night. Matthew Biddell led the Cardinals with 21 points.
Ryan Ioppolo added 18 points and Ian Ioppolo had 12.
For Lakeside, Kam Crockett scored a team-high 10 points. Jimmy Timonere had nine points and Fernando Cotts added eight.
Cotts is one of four seniors for the Dragons. The others include Ashton Wheelock, Kyler Sabatine and Edgewood transfer Izaiah Harris.
Despite losing four players from this year’s roster, the bulk of the players will return for the Dragons.
“We’re really anxious for the group we got coming up next year,” Newsome said. “Even some of the freshmen and sophomores were anxious to see what they can bring us.”
Newsome said the offseason needs to begin with the right mentality. He said the younger players need to understand a “We over me” approach to see success at the varsity level.
“I think that’s always gotta be our foundation going into a season,” Newsome said. “So whether we get started in the next couple weeks with getting on the shooting machine or getting in the weight room, we’ll still emphasize those finer points.”
Mentor will host University School on Friday in a sectional final.
