HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The thought of a new coach taking over could be a little unnerving for a senior looking to make the most of his final year of high school soccer.
In the case of Geneva’s Buddy Cardaman, though, that has not been the case.
“Not at all,” senior Hunter Arnold said following the Eagles 10-2 win over Grand Valley Tuesday night at Spire Institute. “He was here last year, we all knew him and I thought it would be pretty fun to have a new coach and learn some new stuff.”
Under the direction of Cardaman, a 2015 Geneva graduate, the Eagles have been learning, and have been winning.
After dropping their first two matches to open the season, Geneva picked up its fourth win in the last five matches on Tuesday night. The Eagles improved to 4-2-1.
The two losses have been to traditional powerhouses Kirtland and West Geauga. Geneva tied Edgewood last week.
For Cardaman, who played four years for the Eagles, then two years at Lakeland Community College, the early season success is just a little icing on the cake to what he already says has been a dream come true.
“It’s one of the most exciting moments of my life,” the coach said of taking over the Geneva program. “Ever since I graduated from Geneva, I dreamed of coming back here to teach and coach.”
The teaching position has not presented itself as of yet. Ironically, he’s teaching at GV, the school Cardaman coached against on Tuesday night.
That has not taken from the passion he has to instruct the kids the game which he loves though. For Cardaman, soccer is more than about scoring goals and playing great defense. It’s about being disciplined, instilling character, and creating relationships that last a lifetime.
Those are the intangibles he’s taken from his playing days, and what he hopes to instill in his players.
“It’s not just about performance in games,” Cardaman said. “It’s your performance character wise. How are you acting in games? Are you working with your teammates? Are you trusting your teammates?
“Are you acting correctly? How are you in practice? Are you working hard? Are you trying to get better? Are you staying focussed? It’s important to me that these guys learn how to be young men.”
The character tutelage will no doubt continue throughout the season just as the on the field preparation will. On Tuesday night, the Eagles executed and took command late in the first half.
Already up 2-0 on goals by Eric Allen and Stefan Lechintan, Geneva closed out the half by netting two more in a span of 49 seconds to take a commanding 4-1 lead into the half.
Ari Loveridge scored the first goal, then Allen followed with his second score of the night. Loveridge had four goals on the night, Allen three, Lechintan two and Marlon Maldonado one. GV got a goal in each half from Logan Zirzow.
Mustangs coach Rick Huffman finds himself in an unfamiliar role this year, as GV is looking to rebuild the program after a run of strong seasons.
After back to back senior-laden classes, Huffman is building around two senior all-district players — Jordan Briggs and Jaymeson Philips — with plenty of young inexperienced pieces.
“In July, we had only six kids on the team,” Huffman said. “We went out and recruited some kids. We got up to 11 and added a twelfth the other day.
“These kids are athletic, but they don’t have the skills. They haven’t played since they were little. Jordan and Jay have stepped up and led the young kids. It’s not fair to them, but they understand they want to leave the program better than they found out.”
The loss dropped GV to 3-3. They are slated to host Pymatuning Valley on Saturday. The Eagles will host home North the same day.
