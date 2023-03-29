ORWELL — Anthony Cardaman is adjusting his coaching style from soccer to track after being hired as the new head boys track coach at Grand Valley.
“It is more preparation and less in the moment coaching,” Cardaman said of the two sports that he has coached.
He is the boys soccer coach at Geneva High School, and also competed in soccer and track for the Eagles before his graduation in 2015.
Cardaman, who teaches spanish at Grand Valley High School, said GV girls track coach Kurtis Fisher asked him to be head coach and he agreed.
Cardaman said he was a sprinter for the Eagles and also competed in a lot of relays. He went on to play junior college soccer for two years at Lakeland Community College.
Cardaman said he enjoys coaching track.
He added the athletes and the coaching staff have been great so far.
“We have a few [athletes] that we are expecting a lot from,” Cardaman said of his team that includes senior Nathan Boiarski, who narrowly missed qualifying for the state last year in the long jump, and senior David Steimle, who participated in the state cross country meet in November.
“Our two pole vaulters [Charlie Clason and Dylan Hivick] are going to be competitive,” he said.
The track practice season before competition has been lengthened over the last several years which provided the coaching staff more time to prepare the athletes this year.
“We had a month to get them in track shape,” Cardaman said.
Cardaman said the coaches work together with Fisher handling most of the distance events for boys and girls, while Cardaman concentrates on the boys and girls sprinters.
After the lengthy pre-season Cardaman said the team held a “full event” day recently to prep for the opening meet on Tuesday.
“They [the athletes] were chomping at the bit,” he said.
The coaches work together to plan workouts and other team events.
Cardaman said Fisher has been a great mentor during the transition.
Cardaman said Bob Lundin, his sophomore year head coach at Geneva, really knew
the sport and helped him develop as an athlete.
Cardaman said it helped prepare the athletes for full competition on Tuesday.
What they couldn’t prepare them for was the chilly temperatures in the 30s with a brisk wind blowing through the stadium.
Athletes wore winter coats and blankets between events.
