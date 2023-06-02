Staff Report
The Baldwin Wallace baseball team started the Division III College World Series on Friday with a 13-9 win over Endicott (Mass.) on
the Perfect Game Field
at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Yellow Jackets (37-10), who are the fifth seed, are scheduled to play No. 1 Johns Hopkins at 2:15 p.m. today.
Johns Hopkins downed Misericordia 10-5 on Friday.
In BW’s win, leading 4-2, the Yelllow Jackets tallied eight runs in
the top of the fourth inning.
Endicott, as the
fourth seed, scored three runs in the
bottom of the eighth and ninth innings, but fell short.
Ashtabula County graduates Nick Stoltz, of Geneva; Seve Cantini, of Jefferson and Gordon Seger, of Grand Valley, are playing for BW.
With the victory,
the 2023 Yellow Jackets have tied the program record for wins in a
season at 37 on the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.