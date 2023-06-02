Staff Report

The Baldwin Wallace baseball team started the Division III College World Series on Friday with a 13-9 win over Endicott (Mass.) on

the Perfect Game Field

at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Yellow Jackets (37-10), who are the fifth seed, are scheduled to play No. 1 Johns Hopkins at 2:15 p.m. today.

Johns Hopkins downed Misericordia 10-5 on Friday.

In BW’s win, leading 4-2, the Yelllow Jackets tallied eight runs in

the top of the fourth inning.

Endicott, as the

fourth seed, scored three runs in the

bottom of the eighth and ninth innings, but fell short.

Ashtabula County graduates Nick Stoltz, of Geneva; Seve Cantini, of Jefferson and Gordon Seger, of Grand Valley, are playing for BW.

With the victory,

the 2023 Yellow Jackets have tied the program record for wins in a

season at 37 on the year.

