Baldwin Wallace sophomore and Jefferson graduate Seve Cantini pitches against Misericordia (Pa.) during the NCAA Division III College World Series on Sunday at PG Cares Field inside Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Staff Reports

After a loss to Johns Hopkins, the Baldwin Wallace baseball team downed Misericordia (Pa.) University 13-8 at PG Cares Field inside Veterans Memorial Stadium on Sunday.

With the victory, the Yellow Jackets have secured their place with the final four teams in the NCAA Division III College World Series.

Johns Hopkins

defeated BW 10-6 on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets will need to win two games to advance to the National Championship

The first game between BW and Johns Hopkins is scheduled for 11 a.m. today.

If a second game is needed, that would take place at 5:30 p.m.

Both games will take place on PG Cares Field inside Veterans Memorial Stadium.

In the win on Sunday, sophomore right-handed pitcher Seve Cantini (Roaming Shores/Jefferson Area) picked up

the start for BW (38-11).

The Jefferson graduate went two innings and allowed two runs on three hits and a walk.

In Saturday’s contest, junior pitcher Gordon Seger, a Grand Valley graduate, pitched a scoreless inning, not allowing a hit, run or walk.

Senior outfielder Nick Stoltz, a Geneva, contributes to the BW hitting attack.

