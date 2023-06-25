HARPERSFIELD — An estimated 100 youth football players learned the fundamentals on Saturday during a camp sponsored by Ashtabula High School graduate and Super Bowl champion Jarrod Bunch.
Bunch started his camp in 1992 and has been returning regularly for more than two decades to help area youth understand they can have success if they work hard.
"I enjoy being able to connect with the kids and show them I came from the same place," he said.
Bunch played football for the University of Michigan and then went on to play in the National Football League for the New York Giants.
"It takes hard work. You have to be willing," Bunch said of the message to kids.
He said he likes working with younger kids, because if they start early the work ethic becomes ingrained.
Bunch had a lot of college players, youth coaches and area high school assistant coaches on hand to impart their wisdom. The players also took a team picture before starting the free clinic on Saturday morning.
Mark Gray stopped by to assist his old friend.
"We've been best friends since we were six years old," he said.
Gray said the camp is great for the kids.
"He has never forgotten Ashtabula," he said.
Dave Moody, who helped Bunch organize the camp said there were close to 100 students participating in the clinic. He said most of the players were from Ashtabula County with a solid contingent from Painesville as well.
Moody said SPIRE Academy has been great hosting the camp during the last several years, especially allowing the use of inside facilities when needed.
The camp moved inside under the threat of rainy skies to the academy's indoor soccer fields. The athletes were able to line up for warmups along the soccer boundaries and then each student received a flag for flag football while parents watched from a balcony.
The clinic was designed for athletes 7- 13 years of age and included Lake Erie College head coach D.J. Boldin. Boldin played in the NFL and was also a coach in the NFL.
The clinic was crated in conjunction with USA Football through the NFL Foundation.
