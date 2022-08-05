The B2 Bulls 22u baseball team's run toward the All American Amateur Baseball Association tournament title ended on Friday in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
The Bulls, which finished the season 21-12, won three pool-play games to reach bracket play.
After a rainout vs. Johnstown Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors on Thursday, the teams played on Friday morning. A win would have placed the Bulls in the semifinals, but Johnstown claimed a 5-3 victory.
Johnstown tallied two runs in the ninth to post the win.
B2 (3-1) recorded the game’s first run in the bottom of the first on a Michael Ferl RBI groundout. Ferl is a Conneaut graduate playing for Mercyhurst.
Other players from Ashtabula County on the roster were Johnny Anservitz, Lakeside and Notre Dame College; Alec Katon, Edgewood and Thiel College; Ozzie Campbell, Lakeside and Baldwin Wallace and Wyatt Fuduric, Geneva and Gannon.
"This summer baseball season was by far my favorite summer season," Katon said. "I had a great group of teammates.
"The exoerience at the AAABA was an unforgettable experience. The baseball atmosphere in Johnstown was just amazing. It didn't end the way we wanted to, but I had a great time playing baseball with my teammates throughout the entire season."
Anservitz was bummed about the outcome, but proud of the team's effort.
"Our guys wanted it and I thought we were gonna keep cooking," he said. "We brought all the energy we could and everyone played their hardest so we can't be mad."
Anservitz enjoyed the summer season.
"It was so much fun and we did very well as a team," he said. "If it was my last season as a Bull, then I can leave knowing I gave it everything I had.
"I'm thankful for coach [Zak] Blair and coach [Jim] Savel [Sr.) for all they've done these past few years to shape me into the player I have become."
The Bulls team consisted of players from multiple Northeastern Ohio, including Ashtabula, and one player from Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.