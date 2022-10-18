CORTLAND — After the Grand Valley High School volleyball team’s final match of the season, players surrounded head coach Erin Smolinski. Teary hugs were exchanged and no one seemed in a hurry to depart.
For five Mustangs seniors (Rhyleigh Ellsworth, Sydney Bell, Taryn Guzell, Abby Collins and Maggie McGovern), the three-set loss to fourth-seeded Lakeview in the Division III tournament was their final varsity volleyball competition.
Another senior — Paige Young — was unable to play due to illness.
“I’d love to have them back again,” Smolinski said.
The end stung Bell and Ellsworth — both say volleyball is the favorite of their varsity sports.
“Volleyball [ranks] highest, for sure,” said Bell who runs track and plays basketball. “I didn’t really get emotional until now.
“It didn’t feel like my senior year until now.”
Asked about journey’s end, Ellsworth said, “It’s hard. On the court, we’re just a different team than we are in practice. Seeing [us] not [reach our] full potential is a bummer.”
The Bulldogs (20-3) won by scores of 25-6, 25-8 and 25-11.
“They were really good,” said Ellsworth who will play softball in the spring. “[Reagan Price] was really good … her serve and hit.
“I’d say they are up there with Kirtland, with their hitters and defense and all-around good players.”
Smolinski agreed.
“They are a really strong team,” she said. “They have two girls in the front row that run the ball pretty well and lay down the hammer. Defense, overall, I’d say it was pretty solid.”
In the first set, the Mustangs (2-19) trailed 10-6 when Lakeview’s Molly Stuart served the next 15 points including six aces.
Mallory Mailach ended the second set by serving nine consecutive points.
Lakeview senior Maddie Bayus earned her 1,000th-career dig during the match.
Bell credited the Bulldogs for making “a lot of interesting plays. They kept us guessing the entire game and they deserved to win today.
“I think we did try to fight.”
Smolinski reflected on senior contributions, noting it was Bell’s first season playing only varsity.
“She leads the team in blocks with five overall,” Smolinksi said. “That’s pretty solid for us.”
Of Ellsworth, the setter,” Smolinski said, “She’s feisty when she gets riled up. That’s important thing [for] a setter, you need someone to kind of control the floor and that’s what she does for us.”
Collins was the Mustangs libero the past two seasons.
“She’s one of the hardest workers I have,” Smolinski said. “She’ll literally run through a brick wall for you.
“As a coach, I really value that in a player.”
Smolinski also has coached the 5-foot-5 Guzell in JO competition.
“Obviously not the tallest on the floor, but she has heart for the game and [plays] a crucial role for us on defense,” Smolinski said.
Smolinski called McGovern “the mom of the team, she keeps everybody together. She surprised you once in a while by laying down the hammer but she makes smart plays on the floor.”
Ellsworth said a favorite moment this season came against Pymatuning Valley. “In the first set, we were neck-and-neck,” Ellsworth said. “Then they started tipping on is — same thing happened tonight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.