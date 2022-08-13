ASHTABULA — The goal of visiting the birth place of golf has been a long standing”bucket list” item for Geoff Cannon and his father, Tim.
Geoff Cannon, of Ashtabula, said they have been entering a lottery for 10 years in hopes of earning the chance to buy a ticket to attend the British Open, which took place at the end of July.
They hit for gold this year when they won the opportunity to purchase a ticket on probably the most famous golf course in the world.
“It just happened to be the 150th [and] at St. Andrews,” Cannon said.
Cannon added he heard he had won around Thanksgiving and began preparations for the trip to Europe.
“We’ve always played together and we played with my grandfathers,” he said of his golf experience with his family.
Cannon said he played other sports in high school at Lake Catholic, but started getting involved more golf in his 20s.
The trip included a week in Great Britain.
He said they spent several days with a cousin in London, took the train to Scotland for two days and then returned for two more days in London.
“It was incredible,” Cannon said of the experience.
Cannon added he and his dad were concerned with potential travel problems but things worked out perfectly.
“There are a lot of snags you can hit and we didn’t hit any of them,” he said.
The first steps to the golf course were amazing, Cannon said.
“You step between two buildings and there it [the course] is,” he said.
The Cannons’ had tickets for the Saturday edition of the event where Rory McElroy battled it out with Victor Hovland.
They were not able to attend on Sunday but watched in a pub as Cameron Smith came from way behind to rob McElroy of another major.
Cannon said it was such a great experience he hopes to make the trip again.
“I would go back tomorrow ... We’ve already put in [for the lottery],” he said.
The “bucket list”
has now expanded
to try an attend all
four majors, Cannon said.
“The Masters [located in Augusta, Georgia] is a lottery and the other two are easier to get,” he said.
