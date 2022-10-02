The Ohio State Buckeyes are nearing the halfway point of the season.
Through five games, the Buckeyes are 5-0, 2-0 in the Big Ten.
It wasn’t a surprise that OSI had a close encounter against Notre Dame, before prevailing 21-10 in the opener.
It wasn’t a surprise the Buckeyes rolled over Arkansas State 45-12, Toledo 77-21 and Rutgers 49-10.
It may have been a surprise OSU dominated Wisconsin 52-21, although the Badgers have to wonder where they are as a program after getting beat decisively by Illinois 34-10 on Saturday.
After five straight home games to open the season, the Buckeyes, who stayed No. 3 in the latest Associated Press poll, are at Michigan State Saturday.
It’s the first road game for OSU this season.
With that, here are my first-half (or near first half awards) for OSU:
MVP Offense
Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the breakout star for OSU in the Rose Bowl earlier this year, has been limited to just two games with injuries. The Buckeyes have a plethora of receivers who can catch the ball, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming, plus the emergence of tight end Cade Stover. Harrison Jr. and Egbuka have elevated their games in Smith-Njigba’s absence. Harrison Jr., who has 24 receptions and team-leading six TDs, picked up Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week after catching seven passes for 184 yards and three TDs against Arkansas State. Egbuka, the team’s leading receiver, has hauled in 30 receptions and five scores. He’s also a big factor in the return game. Oh, quarterback C.J. Stroud has thrown 18 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
MVP Defense
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, a Saint Ignatius graduate, has flourished in new defensive coordinator’s Jim Knowles system. Eichenberg had a record 17 tackles in the Rose Bowl. This season, he paces OSU with tackles, has two sacks and emerged as a defensive leader. Eichenberg earned Nagurski Defensive Player of the Week honors following the Notre Dame contest and was also selected Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week following a 14-tackle effort against Wisconsin. On the line, Mike Hall has become a disruptive force with two sacks.
Best Freshman Offense
The lopsided wins have allowed the Buckeyes to go to the bench and see what underclassmen and/or freshman can do on a Saturday. It’s always good for a team to have depth at running back, given the position. Miyan Williams leads OSU with 497 yards and TreVeyon Henderson has chipped in with 318. Freshman running back Dallan Hayden has rushed for 180 yards and one touchdown.
Best Freshman Defense
OSU has rotated players on defense. Defensive end Caden Curry has seven tackles, while safety Kye Stokes has four.
Best Win
The Buckeyes were most dominant against a usually-solid Wisconsin team. OSU racked up 539 total yards, including 258 rushing and 281 passing. The defense gave up 296 yards, 75 on one play as Braelon Allen scored a rushing TD in the fourth quarter.
Overall, OSU has done what it’s supposed to do through five games. The quest for a perfect game will always be around.
There will be challenges, internal and external, at some point in the next seven regular-season games.
The Buckeyes are a really good team, but how good is yet to be determined.
Michael Greco can be reached at mgreco@starbeacon.com
