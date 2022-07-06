Staff Report
The Bruisers Baseball
American Legion Cowle Post 151 18U team is in the process of winding down its season.
The Bruisers are 15-7 heading into tonight’s
game against Mercyhurst in Erie.
Post 151 just returned from the Beast of the East tournament in Wheeling, West Virginia with a 3-4 record and eighth-place finish in its bracket.
After starting 3-0, the
Bruisers dropped the last three to finish pool play at 3-3.
But Post 151 advanced to the championship bracket and fell to Wheeling Post No. 1 6-4.
‘We played our three weakest teams in the first three games, then lost the last three by close scores,” Bruisers coach Steve Kray said. “I think we played well.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the guys. We were going against kids in college. Our team had eight of 12 players who are going to be juniors in high school.”
Cohen Poploske, of Lakeside, was batting over .600 in the opening four games, then took a ball off his arm.
Edgewood also had standouts.
Tony Hall caught five of the seven games, Ethan Detrick contributed in big ways and Logan Kray, the 2022 Ashtabula County Co-Player of the Year in baseball from Edgewood, hit over .400.
Poploske and JR Hutchison, of Conneaut, earned pitching wins.
“I was pleased with our pitching,” Kray said.
Most of the Bruisers team is composed of Lakeside, Edgewood and Conneaut players.
“We added new pieces,” Kray said. “Cohen has
been a pleasant surprise
and JR Hutchison is a big-time addition. When you
play as long as they have together, you start to learn each other.”
The tournament was more than just baseball as the
team and their families experienced other facets of the area.
“We saw a [Washington, Pennsylvania] Wild Things [Frontier League] game, went to a waterpark and a team dinner,” Kray said. “We have great families. It’s a fun time.”
As the season closes, the quest for improvement already starts.
“The more reps they get the better,” Kray said. “They pounded guys throwing 70-75 [miles per hour]. They need consistency with the guys bringing it.”
After playing against Mercyhurst, Post 151
is scheduled to wrap
up the season this weekend in the Littlest Heroes Tournament.
The Bruisers are slated to play two games on Saturday — at 2:30 p.m. against the Titans and 4 p.m. against Independence at Willoughby South.
At 11:15 a.m., Post 151 is scheduled to take the field against Great Lakes at Lake Catholic High School.
The Bruisers won’t participate in the Junior American League State Tournament in Lancaster next week.
“They’ve competed, they’ve played ... now it’s a matter of staying healthy and starting the next chapter with fall activities,” Kray said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.