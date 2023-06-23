Ashtabula County talent is being displayed this summer for the Bruisers baseball organization.
Four teams — 18U, 16U, 14U and 10U — are being fielded.
The teams are playing around Northeastern Ohio.
“We like to provide opportunities for local players that are affordable and bring competitive baseball,” said Steve Kray, the 18U coach. “It’s about developing the players together. There’s a lot of good, talented players in Ashtabula County.”
The 18U squad has competed in two tournaments, finishing in the top four during the GLBL Memorial Day Tournament in Mentor at the end of May and the Batters Up Tournament in Willoughby earlier this month.
Team members include: Ethan Detrick, Tony Hall, Aidan Hernandez, Logan Kray and Zack Vencill of Edgewood and Bryce Spurlin, JR Hutchison and Zack Rice of Conneaut.
Alex Sperduto, Geno Measel and Riley Baldwin of Edgewood and Matt Wagner of Lakeside are floating
between the 18U and 16U teams.
“Ethan Detrick has really come on,” Kray said. “Tony and Logan are playing well, as are Bryce Spurlin and JR Hutchison. Ethan, Logan and Bryce are doing well on the mound. It’s good to see Zack Rice back. We’ve had a consistent group.”
Rice missed most of the Spartans spring season with an injury.
The 18U team will soon head to the Beast of the East Tournament in Wheeling, West Virginia. The Bruisers are slated to play six games between June 29-July 2.
The season is scheduled to end in mid-July.
“We have multi-sports athletes and we want them to have the opportunity to play football, golf...” Kray said.
The 16U team is coached by Chris Sperduto.
Team members consist of: D’Angelo Sanchez, Devon Sanchez, Evan Whitmire, Hunter Braat, Elliott Tobie, Logan Dragon, Austin Fell, Blake Vegh and Christian Braat and Zion Thomas, Gage Tome from Lakeside.
“The boys have played consistently well this year,” Sperduto said. “We’ve had outstanding pitching all year from Gage Tome, Geno Measel and Zion Thomas. Defensively, we’ve been solid all year.”
Sperduto has been pleased with the offense, although he’d like to see them be more aggressive earlier in counts.
“Matt Wagner, Devon Sanchez and Alex Sperduto have been leading us at the plate,” the coach said. “Alex is batting around .500 for the year.”
The Bruisers have been competitive with a positive attitude and effort.
“It’s been everything we’ve asked,” Sperduto said. “Sometimes it doesn’t bounce our way and we end up on the on the wrong end, but the boys have done a great job competing every pitch and supporting each other. Good group of young men.”
Andy Clutter is coaching the 14U team.
Players on that team include: Paul Siler II, Javian Swanson, Chase Clutter and Tristan Westerfield of Lakeside; Logan Mezak and Julianna Mokri of Edgewood; Carlo Fasano, Andrew Miller and John Miller of Saint John; Brady Wright and Angelo Arutz of Geneva and Brady Morrison and Wyatt Dobran of Conneaut.
“It’s a learning experience,” Clutter said. “This gives the kids a chance to play travel ball that families can afford.”
The 10U team is made up of players from four different schools.
Remy Tirado and Lucas Wilson are representing Edgewood; Vinny Todaro, Herbie Kelly, A.J. Pasanen, Drew Eaton, Brody Nelson, Jack Joslin and Carter Sanford of Conneaut; Grayson Barricklow and Maddox Soltese of Jefferson and Tucker and Cooper Compan of Pymatuning Valley.
“The boys are getting more and more competitive,” 10U coach Tony Pasanen said. “We have seen so much improvement in their skills and knowledge of the game.”
