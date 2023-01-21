ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The Pymatuning Valley boys basketball team earned a 66-55 victory on Saturday evening during a battle with arch-rival Grand Valley.
Tyler Britton led the Lakers with 24 points and teammate Blake Krznaric added 15. Jerry Schultz led the Mustangs with 14 points.
The Lakers started out well earning a 22-10 lead after the first quarter, but the Mustangs kept it close with some timely shots. Pymatuning Valley secured a 37-25 halftime lead.
"It started out pretty well," said PV coach Ryan Shontz.
He said the Mustangs hit some big shots to battle back.
"I think the boys came in a little complacent," Shontz said.
He said it seemed like the team felt they could just walk away with an easy win and it didn't happen that way.
PV was coming off an emotional win over Mathews on Friday night. He said the team seemed a bit tired on the second night of the back-to-back and didn't play with the consistency needed.
Shontz said the Lakers are now 12-2 and gearing up for the the rest of the league games and playoffs.
"We just need to increase our consistency," he said.
Shontz said he was especially excited about the play of junior Shawn Bryan, who scored 10 points for the team.
"He is playing phenomenal. I can't find enough minutes for him," he said.
Shontz described him as a "spark plug" and somebody everybody on the team likes.
Bryan said he loves every part of the game of basketball.
"I try to do whatever I can to help the team. Our whole team is really unselfish," he said.
Grand Valley head boys basketball coach Justin Turk said it is always difficult to play at PV. He said Shontz runs a good program.
GV cut the deficit to 6 points with 3:50 to go in the third, but PV hit a couple of quick baskets and held a 16-point lead at the end of the third quarter.
"We knew it was going to a game of runs. You just try and hand on," Turk said.
GV again battled back in the fourth quarter, but the Lakers went to a ball-control offense, bled a lot of time off the clock and held on for the victory.
Turk said the kids played really hard but let their emotions get the better of them, which led to several technical fouls. He also said he thought the team did not shoot free throws well.
Shontz agreed with that sentiment as it related to his squad as well.
