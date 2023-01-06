CONNEAUT — Badger won its 10th consecutive game to start the season as the Braves used a dominating second quarter Friday night to defeat the Conneaut Spartans 74-29 in boys basketball action.
The Braves led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, but then scored 16 straight points to open the second quarter holding the Spartans scoreless in the period until 2:50 remaining before halftime.
Junior forward Duncan Moy led Badger (10-0) with a game-high 25 points. Senior guard Brad Hamilton added 20 points for Badger and freshman guard Preston Geracitano chipped in with 18 points.
Conneaut (4-6) used a 1-3 zone defense with a defender on Moy, who averages 26 points a game, at all times in the first half and held him to 11 points on two field goals and six made free throws.
But Hamilton and Geracitano were able to find holes in the defense and made shots in the first half. Badger outscored Conneaut 29-5 in the second quarter to lead 42-15 at the break with Hamilton scoring 16 of his 20 points in the first half and Geracitano getting 14 of his 18 points in the first half.
“They had a good game plan to take Duncan out of the game, but people don’t realize we have four other scorers on the court that can score for us,” Badger coach Josh Upshire said. “Some guys knocked down shots early and our defense was really good. I told our guys at halftime, our two best scorers weren’t scoring, but other guys stepped up.”
The Braves poured it on in the third quarter when the Spartans had to go to a man-to-man defense.
Moy took advantage and scored 12 points in the period and Badger extended its lead to 63-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
Badger shot 27-for-58 (46.55%) from the field and made nine three-pointers. The Braves held Conneaut to 12-for-40 (30%) shooting including making two three-pointers.
Junior guard Chance Loomis scored 13 points for the Spartans and senior guard Ben Anservitz added six.
Conneaut coach Tim Tallbacka said the second quarter was full of turnovers by the Spartans and an inability to make shots.
“I felt we played our defense pretty well in the first quarter, but the first 4 to 5 minutes of the second quarter were the whole game, we couldn’t buy a shot,” Tallbacka said. “I thought we were getting good shots, we missed transition shots and missed five or six threes that we couldn’t knock down. It went from a 1-point game to a 25-point game. That put us in a bad spot for sure.”
UP NEXT
Conneaut is at Madison on Tuesday, while Badger hosts. Pymatuning Valley the same night.
