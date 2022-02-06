As the boys basketball season draws to a close, the next step is the postseason.
The brackets were released Sunday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. And four first-round playoff games will be held in area.
In the Division I Euclid division, 23rd-seeded Madison will host 31st-seeded Eastlake North on Feb. 23. That same day, Lakeside will travel to Mentor.
In Division II, familiar faces will meet again as 18 seed Geneva travels to Ashtabula Township to face ninth-seeded Edgewood on Feb. 22 as part of the Boardman bracket.
In the Division III Howland district, No. 3 seed Jefferson will host Champion on Feb. 22. Conneaut received a first-round bye and the 23rd seed. The Spartans will face the Jefferson-Champion winner on Feb. 25. Grand Valley also won't play in the first round. The 12th-seeded Mustangs will play either Cardinal or United on Feb. 25.
Staying in Division III, No. 11 seed Pymatuning Valley will host 17th seed South Range in the Salem district on Feb. 22.
The lone Division IV team is St. John, the 25th seed. The Heralds received a first-round bye and will face either top-seeded Mathews or Bloomfield on Feb. 25.
All games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
